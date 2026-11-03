Fusemachines Reports Revenue Growth And Operating Loss Improvements In Q3 2026 Results
| Fusemachines Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
(all amounts in USD, in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,454
|4,221
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,400
|1,264
|Unbilled revenue
|16
|16
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|575
|753
|Customer incentive asset, current
|193
|-
|Total current assets
|3,638
|6,254
|Property and equipment, net
|244
|305
|Customer incentive asset, non-current
|364
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|259
|206
|Deferred tax assets
|11
|11
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|482
|744
|Other assets
|11
|16
|Total assets
|5,009
|7,536
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|4,527
|5,012
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|4,734
|4,618
|Convertible notes payable, current
|1,245
|-
|Related party loan payable, current
|300
|300
|Forward purchase derivative liability
|708
|9,692
|Operating lease liability, current
|45
|85
|Short term debt
|64
|342
|Cumulative mandatorily redeemable common and preferred stock liability, current
|1,063
|Total current liabilities
|12,686
|20,049
|Accounts payable non-current
|-
|143
|Warrant liability
|30
|121
|Cumulative mandatorily redeemable common and preferred stock liability, non-current
|-
|1,048
|Operating lease liability
|508
|751
|Total liabilities
|13,224
|22,112
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholder's deficit:
|Convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; Nil shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; Nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|-
|-
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 32,424,711 shares and 28,938,266 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|4
|3
|Additional paid in capital
|35,821
|31,311
|Share subscription receivable
|(738
|)
|(11,005
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(43,573
|)
|(35,145
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|271
|260
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(8,215
|)
|(14,576
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|5,009
|7,536
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
| Fusemachines Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(all amounts in USD, in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
| Three Months ended,
September 30
| Nine Months ended,
September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|1,845
|1,792
|5,518
|5,779
|Cost of revenue
|(864
|)
|(796
|)
|(2,626
|)
|(2,488
|)
|Gross Profit
|981
|996
|2,892
|3,291
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|356
|293
|1,151
|934
|General and administrative
|2,653
|1,632
|8,904
|5,131
|Research and development
|286
|165
|876
|489
|Total operating expenses
|3,295
|2,090
|10,931
|6,554
|Loss from operations
|(2,314
|)
|(1,094
|)
|(8,039
|)
|(3,263
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(353
|)
|(74
|)
|(459
|)
|(213
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes payable
|-
|-
|-
|(391
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of payable
|105
|-
|612
|-
|Gain/(loss) on change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability
|42
|(61
|)
|91
|(1,405
|)
|Loss on change in fair value of forward purchase derivative liability
|(2,212
|)
|-
|(604
|)
|-
|Other (expense) income
|109
|55
|59
|59
|Total other (expense)/income, net
|(2,309
|)
|(80
|)
|(301
|)
|(1,950
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,623
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(8,340
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Provision for income tax
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(4,623
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(8,344
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Deemed dividend related to Shortfall Warrants modification
|(84
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders (i)
|(4,623
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(8,428
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (ii)
|30,586,609
|7,672,654
|29,502,942
|7,406,332
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted (i/ii)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.29
|)
|(0.70
|)
|Other Comprehensive income (loss)
|Net loss
|(4,623
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(8,344
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
|2
|8
|11
|8
|Total comprehensive loss
|(4,621
|)
|(1,166
|)
|(8,333
|)
|(5,205
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
| Fusemachines Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(all amounts in USD, in thousands)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net Loss
|(8,344
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|74
|73
|Amortization of intangible asset
|103
|66
|Amortization of customer incentive asset
|22
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|46
|Stock-based compensation
|1,309
|176
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|215
|65
|Amortization of convertible note discount
|294
|-
|Changes in fair value of convertible notes at fair value and warrant liability
|(91
|)
|1,405
|Change in fair value of forward purchase derivative liability
|604
|-
|Accretion of cumulative mandatorily redeemable common and preferred stock liability
|83
|71
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|391
|Gain on extinguishment of payable
|(612
|)
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|-
|(7
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, current, net
|(208
|)
|87
|Unbilled revenue
|(20
|)
|56
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|185
|(44
|)
|Accounts receivable, net
|-
|4
|Other assets
|4
|(7
|)
|Accounts payable
|(156
|)
|1,989
|Operating lease liabilities
|(232
|)
|(53
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,963
|461
|Deferred revenue
|-
|(54
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,807
|)
|(488
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Costs capitalized for internally developed software
|(157
|)
|(72
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(27
|)
|(8
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(184
|)
|(80
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from Convertible notes payable, current
|2,050
|180
|Repayment of Convertible notes payable, current
|(224
|)
|-
|Proceeds received from sales of forward purchase agreement shares
|679
|-
|Payment of director and officer insurance liability (short term debt)
|(376
|)
|-
|Proceeds from director and officer insurance liability (short term debt)
|98
|-
|Payment of deferred transaction costs
|-
|(5
|)
|Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities
|2,227
|175
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,767
|)
|(394
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|4,221
|500
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|1,454
|106
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid for income taxes
|22
|18
|Cash paid for interest
|12
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Deemed dividend related to shortfall warrant modification
|84
|-
|Common Stock issued upon cashless exercise of stock options
|39
|707
|Unpaid deferred transaction costs as of the end of the period
|-
|507
|Waiver of deferred transaction costs as of the end of the period
|-
|505
|Issuance of shares vested upon repayment and forgiveness of 2023 Promissory Notes
|-
|3
|Warrants issues in connection with new Convertible Notes (Refer note 6)
|231
|-
|Shortfall warrant amendment (Refer note 16)
|494
|-
|Issuance of common stock as consideration payable to customer (Refer note 4)
|578
|Issuance of common stock to settle outstanding severance pay of employees (Refer note 9)
|460
|-
|Issuance of common stock to settle outstanding invoices of vendor (Refer note 18)
|1,298
|-
|Adjustment of share subscription receivable on account of partial early termination of forward contract (Refer note 15)
|9,588
|(Loss)/Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(391
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
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