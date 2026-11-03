Neovolta Announces Timing Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:) ("" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to review its financial and operating results. Management will discuss recent operational progress and strategic priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: +1 (844) 825-9789

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: Registration Link

A telephonic replay will be available from 9:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, November 26, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 and enter replay PIN 10213108.

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at neovolta.com/investors.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit .

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

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NEOV Media

Email: ...

Phone: 800-364-5464