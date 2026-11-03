Zeo Energy Promotes Kallen Konen To Vice President Of Operations Charles Ellis To Senior VP Of Sales, Ty Easton To VP Of Sales Kalen Larsen To Lead Marketing & Operations Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership appointments build on shorter installation times and improved customer satisfaction, and position Zeo for disciplined growth

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” or the“Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced a leadership realignment designed to strengthen execution in core residential solar business as Zeo continues expansion into commercial opportunities to support its next phase of growth.

Kallen Konen has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, with responsibility for day-to-day execution across Zeo's Sunergy residential solar business. Kalen Larsen, a founding partner at Zeo, has served as Chief Operating Officer since the Company's Nasdaq listing in March 2024, will transition to a new role supporting Marketing & Operations Strategy. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Zeo has also promoted sales leader Charles Ellis to hold the position of Senior VP of Sales, and former sales manager Ty Easton to be a VP of Sales.

As Vice President of Operations, Konen will oversee installation, project management, permitting and customer fulfillment. Her priorities will include sustaining improvements in installation timelines and customer satisfaction, strengthening accountability across these functions and improving coordination from sale through installation. Konen most recently served as Zeo's Director of People Operations.

“We are seeing progress in our residential solar operations, with shorter installation times and improved customer satisfaction,” said Tim Bridgewater, Chief Executive Officer of Zeo Energy.“Kallen Konen brings process engineering, operational experience and people leadership we need to build on that momentum. She understands how to establish clear accountability, remove bottlenecks and equip teams to deliver. As we prepare for growth into 2027, her focus will be on making that execution more consistent across the business and delivering an even better experience for our customers.”

Konen brings extensive operational leadership experience in residential solar. Before joining Zeo, she served as an Operations Director at Blue Raven Solar, a national residential solar installer later acquired by SunPower. She subsequently joined Blue Raven Solar's executive team, leading People & Talent strategy and execution and supporting the company's growth across more than 20 states. Earlier in her career, Konen held engineering and leadership roles at FLSmidth, Rio Tinto and Quadra Mining.

In his new role, Larsen will report to the CEO and support Zeo's marketing efforts and long-range operational planning across residential and commercial business opportunities. His focus will be on connecting customer acquisition and market opportunities with the operating capabilities needed to support disciplined growth.

“Kalen Larsen has helped shape and lead Sunergy's growth and Zeo's development as a public company, bringing valuable perspective across sales, marketing and operations,” Bridgewater continued.“His experience gives him a clear understanding of how customer demand translates into operational requirements. In his new role, he will support bringing our marketing and long-range planning closer together, helping us build on our progress in residential solar and storage while pursuing opportunities in commercial long-duration energy storage.”

Together, the appointments establish dedicated leadership for day-to-day operational execution and support for the marketing and planning efforts that support Zeo's long-term growth.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business. It also operates Heliogen, a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers secure cost-effective, 24x7 clean energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company's involvement or potential involvement in projects. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the development of projects, future financial performance of the Company; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce expected results; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned pipelines and projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, if at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's expanding business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

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