Openworld To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 12, 2026
The third quarter financial results will primarily reflect the operating results of legacy OpenWorld, the accounting acquirer in the reverse takeover transaction with VerifyMe, Inc. (“VerifyMe”) completed on September 30, 2026. The Company's September 30, 2026 consolidated balance sheet will reflect the combined entity, while its third quarter operating results will not include VerifyMe's pre-transaction operating results.
To listen to the audio-only webcast, please use the following link: webcast link. If you would like to participate and ask questions during the call, please register here: registration link. After registering, you will receive an email with dial-in details along with a unique access code required to join the live call.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at Investors | OpenWorld following the call.
Investors and analysts may submit questions in advance to....
About OpenWorld
OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) is a digital assets and blockchain technology company. Through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform, the Company provides financial structuring and blockchain infrastructure for the issuance and distribution of tokenized real-world assets to institutional and retail investors. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.
Contacts
Investors:...
Media:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment