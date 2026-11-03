Openworld To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) (“OpenWorld” or the“Company”), a digital assets and blockchain technology company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, November 13, 2026, after the market close. During the conference call and webcast, Matthew Shaw, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Russel McMeekin, President, and Gerard Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The third quarter financial results will primarily reflect the operating results of legacy OpenWorld, the accounting acquirer in the reverse takeover transaction with VerifyMe, Inc. (“VerifyMe”) completed on September 30, 2026. The Company's September 30, 2026 consolidated balance sheet will reflect the combined entity, while its third quarter operating results will not include VerifyMe's pre-transaction operating results.

To listen to the audio-only webcast, please use the following link: webcast link. If you would like to participate and ask questions during the call, please register here: registration link. After registering, you will receive an email with dial-in details along with a unique access code required to join the live call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at Investors | OpenWorld following the call.

Investors and analysts may submit questions in advance to....

About OpenWorld

OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) is a digital assets and blockchain technology company. Through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform, the Company provides financial structuring and blockchain infrastructure for the issuance and distribution of tokenized real-world assets to institutional and retail investors. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.

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