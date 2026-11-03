Free Virtual MTSS Summit 2026 Set For Dec. 3, Featuring Former Virginia Superintendent James Lane

Branching Minds MTSS Summit 2026

Branching Minds summit,“Connected Systems. Confident Practice,” gives K–12 leaders case studies on MTSS, literacy, math & special education. Register by 11/30.

- Dr. James F. LaneNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds, has announced Dr. James F. Lane, former Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, as the opening keynote speaker for the 2026 MTSS Summit. The free virtual conference for K-12 district and school leaders takes place Dec. 3, 2026. Now in its sixth year and free for the first time, the Summit focuses on strengthening Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) under the theme Connected Systems. Confident Practice. Registration is open through Nov. 30 at branchingminds/mtss-summit-2026.Dr. James Lane is a former Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction and CEO of Unlimited Instruction LLC, an organization focused on expanding access to high-quality instruction and strengthening educator pipelines for K-12 systems. A nationally recognized education leader, he is known for his impact on schools and his commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. As Virginia's 25th Superintendent of Public Instruction, he led the state's pandemic response and championed its Virginia is for Learners initiative. He also served as superintendent of Chesterfield, Goochland and Middlesex County Public Schools and was named Virginia Superintendent of the Year in 2017.In his keynote,“Leading with Laser Focus,” Lane will share a playbook for district leaders responsible for school improvement, including practical strategies and resources drawn from his career.“I'm honored to be keynoting and can't wait to share the journey I've been on throughout my career to improve our systems and schools so that all of our kids have highly effective MTSS and intervention systems. Let's do it together,” said Dr. James F. Lane, CEO of Unlimited Instruction and former Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction.The Summit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. It includes two blocks of breakout sessions on systems-level implementation and change management, reading and math outcomes, multilingual learners, and student safety and wellness. Featured sessions include "District Leadership that Supports Confident School-Level Practice: A Case Study with Cumberland County, NC" and "When Growth Isn't Enough: Understanding the Gap Between Progress and Proficiency."Additional featured presenters include Dr. Dia Bryant, Deputy Mayor for Education, Jersey City, NJ; Hillary Rinaldi, Vice President of K-12 Strategy & Research at Whiteboard Advisors and Director of the National Math Improvement Project; Jemn Hershberger, Coordinator of Strategic Initiatives for Instructional Programs at Cumberland County Schools, NC; Dr. Marianne Simon, Assistant Superintendent of Accountability and Assessment at Duval County Public Schools, FL. Sessions are designed for superintendents, chief academic officers, curriculum and student services directors, MTSS/RTI coordinators, school psychologists, counselors, principals and interventionists.“District leaders are under pressure to show that every initiative leads to real outcomes, and outcomes improve when systems are aligned. This Summit gives leaders concrete examples of connected systems in practice from districts that have already done the work. I'm excited to hear what leaders take back to their schools,” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Branching Minds.Branching Minds customers can also attend an exclusive Customer Pre-Conference Day on Dec. 2, with sessions focused on using the Branching Minds platform to gain visibility and consistency in student support.-- Date: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026-- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET-- Format: Virtual-- Cost: Free-- Registration deadline: Nov. 30, 2026-- Register: branchingminds/mtss-summit-2026Branching Minds is a comprehensive data and student support platform. By bringing together academic, behavior, attendance, and intervention data in one place, the platform provides educational leaders with a complete view of student needs and system performance. It then turns that data into clear, actionable insights and makes it simple for teams to plan and document intervention plans. Branching Minds helps districts achieve consistent practices across schools and make timely, informed decisions that actually improve outcomes.

Abigail Woodworth

Branching Minds

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Free Virtual MTSS Summit 2026 Set for Dec. 3, Featuring Former Virginia Superintendent James Lane News Provided By Branching Minds November 03, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Technology



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