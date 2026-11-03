Premier Equipment Solutions Expands Into Cape Cod To Serve Landscapers, Arborists And Homeowners

New England Equipment & Rentals | Pocasset offers Bandit sales and service, loaner equipment, rentals and seasonal equipment

- Andy Suhy, CEO of Premier Equipment SolutionsEAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Equipment Solutions, a growing compact equipment dealership platform, today announced the opening of New England Equipment & Rentals | Pocasset, a satellite sales and service center in the Pocasset area of Bourne, Mass., on Cape Cod.A division of Old Saybrook, Conn.-based New England Equipment & Rentals, the new location is now open at 724 MacArthur Blvd, Pocasset, and provides landscapers, arborists and homeowners on upper Cape Cod and Southeastern, Mass. with greater access to new and used equipment sales, rentals and local service support.This is Premier Equipment Solution's seventh dealership and service location in New England. It offers Bandit equipment sales and service, along with service loaner and rental equipment to help customers keep working while their machines are being serviced or when additional equipment is needed. Customers also have access to a variety of new and used equipment for landscaping, property maintenance and seasonal needs, including snowblowers and generators.“Cape Cod's landscape and arbor professionals deserve reliable, local support to keep their equipment running and their businesses moving," said Andy Suhy, CEO of Premier Equipment Solutions. "We're proud to bring our service capabilities directly to the Cape, helping customers maximize uptime without having to go off-Cape for the support they need.”Bandit Industries manufactures professional tree care and recycling equipment designed for dependable performance, productivity and ease of maintenance. By combining local service with equipment sales, rentals and loaner options, the Pocasset center helps customers on Cape Cod and in Southeastern Mass. address both everyday needs and unexpected downtime.About Premier Equipment SolutionsPremier Equipment Solutions is a growing compact equipment dealership platform serving customers across the Northeast. The company provides equipment sales, rentals, parts and service to construction, landscaping, municipal and other commercial customers. Premier Equipment Solutions is focused on building a customer-first dealership organization supported by strong local teams, technical expertise and continued investment in operational capabilities. Learn more at PEQS.

Rick Lacroix

Premier Equipment Solutions

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Premier Equipment Solutions Expands into Cape Cod to Serve Landscapers, Arborists and Homeowners News Provided By Premier Equipment Solutions November 03, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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