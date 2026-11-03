Providence Residents Are Moving Out To The Suburbs, Correira Brothers Data Shows

Correira Brothers Moving & Storage - Providence, Rhode Island's trusted family-owned moving company since 2009

Correira Brothers professional movers demonstrate expert care while handling a valuable antique grandfather clock, reflecting the attention to detail mentioned in over 638 customer reviews

Correira Brothers movers at work in Rhode Island, exemplifying the professionalism and dedication that has earned the company a 4.6-star rating across hundreds of customer reviews

New analysis of recent moves finds most Providence residents who leave the city settle in nearby Rhode Island suburbs.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Correira Brothers Moving & Storage, a family-owned moving company serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut since 2009, today released findings from an analysis of its recent booked moves. The data shows that Providence residents are leaving the city for nearby suburbs far more often than new residents are moving in.Providence was the busiest starting point in the company's data. More than 1 in 5 of all moves began in the capital city, more than any other community in the region. But most of those customers did not stay. About 6 in 10 Providence moves ended outside the city, and for every household that moved into Providence from somewhere else, roughly three moved out.Key findings:- Providence households are leaving more than arriving. Roughly 3 households moved out of Providence for every 1 that moved in from another community.- Most stay close by. About 2 in 3 residents who left Providence settled elsewhere in Rhode Island, most often in North Providence, East Providence and Cranston. Others moved to Warwick, Coventry, Bristol, Tiverton, Woonsocket and Burrillville.- Greater Boston draws a share. Several Providence households moved to the Boston area, including Boston, Brookline, Needham and Melrose.- Warwick is gaining. Warwick was the top net gainer in the data, with more moves ending in the city than starting there.- Moves stay short. Across all of Correira Brothers' booked jobs, half were local moves of less than 5 miles, and about 9 in 10 stayed under 50 miles."What we're seeing is people moving out of the city, but not very far," said Raymond Correira, owner of Correira Brothers Moving & Storage. "A lot of our Providence customers are heading to North Providence, East Providence or Cranston. They want more space, a yard or a driveway, and they still want to be ten or fifteen minutes from where they work and where their family lives."The findings reflect a pattern many Rhode Islanders will recognize. Smaller apartments and multi-family homes in Providence often serve as a first stop for young professionals, students and new arrivals, while the surrounding towns offer single-family homes and more room as households grow."A short move isn't always a simple move," Correira added. "Moving out of a Providence triple-decker means narrow staircases, tight streets and parking that has to be planned ahead. Moving into a house in Cranston or Warwick usually means more furniture and more rooms than people expect. Our crews handle both ends of that every week."Warwick's position as the top net gainer stood out in the data. With access to Route 95, T.F. Green International Airport and a range of housing from condos to single-family homes, the city drew customers from across the state, including from Providence.The smaller group of Providence residents moving to Greater Boston points to the close ties between the two metro areas. Alongside its Providence moving services, Correira Brothers regularly completes moves between Rhode Island and Massachusetts and found that, across all its jobs, customers moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts about twice as often as the reverse."Whether it's across town, over the bridge to East Providence or up to Boston, the goal is the same," Correira said. "Get people into their new home on time with nothing damaged. That's how we've built the business since 2009."The data reflects recent residential and commercial moves booked with Correira Brothers and is not intended to represent statewide moving patterns. Figures are based on origin and destination addresses for completed bookings.About Correira Brothers Moving & StorageCorreira Brothers Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company based in Providence, Rhode Island. Since 2009, the company has provided residential, commercial, long-distance, packing and storage services to customers across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. For more information, visit .

Raymond Correira

Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage

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Providence Residents Are Moving Out to the Suburbs, Correira Brothers Data Shows News Provided By Rotate Digital November 03, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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