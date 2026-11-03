Leydi Patricia Bohorquez Powers San Francisco's Electric Infrastructure Through Collaboration, Persistence, & Purpose

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Permit Facilitator Supporting PG&E Through Evergreen Combines Geological Engineering, Environmental Science, and Clear Communication to Keep Electric Distribution Projects Moving ForwardSan Francisco, California – Leydi Patricia Puerto Bohorquez is a utilities infrastructure professional with five years of experience in electric distribution infrastructure and maintenance. She works as a Permit Facilitator with Evergreen, supporting client PG&E. In this role, she oversees infrastructure, maintenance, and capacity projects tied to electric distribution and new business development. Her core responsibilities include construction review, GIS oversight, and the coordination of permitting requirements across the City and County of San Francisco. Working at the intersection of engineering, planning, and public agencies, she helps ensure that essential projects stay aligned and on schedule. Her industry focus is electric distribution infrastructure and maintenance, a field that touches the daily lives of residents and businesses across the city.Leydi's educational foundation began in Colombia, where she completed undergraduate training in geological engineering at Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica de Colombia. She went on to earn a Master of Science in Environmental Science from the University of San Francisco. She credits mentors from her graduate studies with shaping her professional approach, and that guidance continues to influence how she works today. Her combined background in engineering and environmental science gives her a well-rounded perspective on the technical and regulatory demands of infrastructure work.Leydi attributes her success to her character and strong work ethic. She approaches every job with passion and makes a point of enjoying what she does rather than simply going through the motions. Continuous learning matters deeply to her, and she loves expanding her knowledge. She believes that the combination of passion and a commitment to learning and self-improvement is what has carried her forward.The best career advice Leydi has received is to keep trying, because eventually a door will open. She knows from experience that searching for the right job can be difficult and discouraging, and that it often takes far more applications than expected before someone offers a chance. Along the way, she learned that success is not only about technical skill. The energy, passion, authenticity, and personality a person brings to an interview, and to the table more broadly, matter just as much.Leydi is especially passionate about empowering women in her field. She tells young women entering the industry that being a woman does not make them any less capable than the men they work alongside, and that they can perform at the same level or higher. Women, she emphasizes, are smart, capable, and just as strong in this work. Her advice is to never feel diminished simply because the industry is male-dominated, but instead to own their value and let their work speak for their ability.The biggest challenge Leydi faces in her work is timing. Coordinating effectively across multiple teams while also managing interactions with public agencies requires constant balance, and keeping projects on schedule is one of the most demanding parts of her role. She approaches that balancing act with patience and persistence, and she views challenges not as obstacles but as opportunities to improve.Responsibility, openness to feedback, and straightforward communication are the values that guide Leydi most. She places a high value on embracing challenges rather than avoiding them, staying cooperative with her team, and working collaboratively to find solutions together. She thrives on collaboration with engineers, planners, and public agencies, and she sees feedback as a tool for growth. She is driven by a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to clear and direct communication in her day-to-day work. These values shape both her daily work and her relationships with the people around her.From geological engineering studies in Colombia to the permitting and construction review that keep San Francisco's electric grid growing, Leydi has built her career through hard work, enthusiasm, and a steady commitment to learning. Her story offers encouragement to every woman who has ever wondered whether she belongs in a technical field. Through her persistence and her advocacy for women in infrastructure, Leydi Patricia Puerto Bohorquez is helping build stronger systems and a more inclusive industry for those who follow.Learn More about Leydi Patricia Puerto Bohorquez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Leydi Patricia Bohorquez Powers San Francisco's Electric Infrastructure Through Collaboration, Persistence, & Purpose News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 13:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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