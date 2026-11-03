2026 Health And Safety Awards Winners And Finalists Announced By Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Health and Safety Awards, recognising businesses and individuals working to protect people through practical training, considered risk management, safer working methods and support for occupational wellbeing. This year's awards celebrate achievements across construction, healthcare, exterior cleaning and professional development, reflecting the different responsibilities involved in keeping workers, patients and the public safe.Business Awards UK 2026 Health and Safety Awards Winners.Elaine Martini – Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme.HST – Health and Safety Training – Small Business Health and Safety Award.Securus Health & Safety Limited – Safety Training Provider of the Year.Shazam Repairs Ltd – Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management.My Property Pros Franchise – Health and Safety Technology Innovation.Risk Medical Rescue Limited – Safety in Healthcare AwardBusiness Awards UK 2026 Health and Safety Awards Finalists.Paul Berry Group Training Limited – Safety Training Provider of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme.Shazam Repairs Ltd – Small Business Health and Safety Award.Kovia LTD – Excellence in Risk Assessment and ManagementRecognising Practical Progress in Health and SafetyThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Health and Safety Awards demonstrate the value of making safety part of everyday planning and decision-making. In construction and property services, this includes preparing site-specific risk assessments, reviewing controls when conditions change and selecting equipment that allows tasks to be completed from ground level. These approaches address the realities of working at height, handling specialist coatings and carrying out repairs in occupied buildings, where protecting other building users is as important as protecting the workforce.Training and communication are equally prominent across this year's achievements. Coaching techniques help safety professionals develop the questioning and listening skills needed to solve problems collaboratively, while practical instruction and accessible digital resources support consistent working methods. Alongside physical safety, mentoring and reflective resources address the pressures of professional life, helping people recognise unsustainable expectations and make more considered choices about their work and wellbeing.In healthcare, the recognised work includes adopting structured approaches to learning from incidents and near misses, supported by clinical leadership, equipment checks, medicines governance and staff development. Together, these achievements reflect a commitment to identifying risks early, listening to concerns and acting on lessons learned as organisations develop. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their recognition and their contribution to safer workplaces and services.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Health and Safety Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 03, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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