2026 Optical Industry And Eye Care Awards Winners And Finalists Announced By Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Optical Industry and Eye Care Awards, recognising achievements in specialist treatment, independent optometry and personalised patient care. This year's awards celebrate businesses combining clinical expertise with thoughtful investment in technology, clear communication and services designed around individual needs.Business Awards UK 2026 Optical Industry and Eye Care Awards Winners.EDGE Eyewear – 2026 Optical Business of the Year.Safarian and Simon Opticians – 2026 Independent Opticians of the Year.London Squint Clinic – 2026 Excellence in Eye Care Services.Generet Eyes Ltd – 2026 Rising Star AwardBusiness Awards UK 2026 Optical Industry and Eye Care Awards Finalists.London Squint Clinic – 2026 Optical Business of the Year.The Chamberlain Clinic Ltd – 2026 Independent Opticians of the Year.Generet Eyes Ltd – 2026 Excellence in Eye Care Services.Safarian and Simon Opticians – 2026 Rising Star AwardRecognising Expertise and Personal Care Across the Optical IndustryThe achievements recognised this year demonstrate the value of specialist knowledge supported by accessible, carefully planned care. From treating complex adult squint and double vision to developing individual approaches to dry-eye management, the work celebrated extends beyond routine examinations. Detailed assessments, clear explanations of treatment options and continuity of professional care help patients understand their conditions and make informed decisions, while treatment can support a return to work, driving and other everyday activities.Investment in independent eye care is another theme across this year's awards. Advanced diagnostic imaging, digital dispensing measurements and in-house glazing facilities are helping practices improve precision and respond to patients' needs. Alongside these developments, longer appointments and consistent one-to-one attention demonstrate the importance of giving clinicians time to assess findings and discuss them directly with patients. Academic research, teaching and professional development further support the expertise behind these services.The awards also recognise businesses building their reputations through attentive service, distinctive eyewear collections and a commitment to more sustainable working practices. Recycled and sustainably sourced frame options, recycling initiatives and paperless systems reflect practical efforts to reduce environmental impact while maintaining choice and quality. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contributions to optical services and eye care.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Optical Industry and Eye Care Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 03, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology



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