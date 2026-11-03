Jane Muir, Managing Shareholder J. Muir & Associates

J. Muir & Associates

Coral Gables business law firm receives recognition based on local Google review performance, highlighting its presence in the South Florida business community.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. Muir & Associates, P.A., a Florida business law firm representing companies, entrepreneurs, and business owners, has received recognition in BusinessRate's Best of Coral Gables Section · 2026 program in the Business Attorney category.BusinessRate evaluates local businesses using publicly available Google review data. Its ranking methodology considers a business's historical review performance, recent review activity, and review quality when comparing businesses within a geographic market and category.Based in Coral Gables, J. Muir & Associates represents Florida businesses and entrepreneurs in commercial litigation, business transactions, contract disputes, and general counsel matters.Business Litigation and Legal Counsel for Coral Gables CompaniesBusinesses face legal challenges that can affect their finances, operations, and relationships with customers, partners, and vendors. J. Muir & Associates works with Florida business owners on matters ranging from contract negotiations to complex commercial disputes.The firm's Coral Gables business litigation attorneys handle disputes involving breach of contract, partnerships, commercial real estate, corporate governance, and other business relationships.In addition to litigation, the firm advises clients on business formation, contracts, transactions, technology law, and general counsel matters. Its attorneys work with businesses to evaluate legal options in the context of their broader commercial objectives.Established Leadership in the Coral Gables Legal CommunityJ. Muir & Associates is led by managing shareholder Jane W. Muir, a Florida attorney whose practice includes complex commercial litigation, business transactions, and general counsel services.Muir has practiced law since 2009 and has served as President of both the Coral Gables Bar Association and the Miami-Dade Bar Association. She has been selected to Florida Super Lawyers annually from 2021 through 2026.The firm has also received recognition from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, including its 2023 Diamond Award for Law Firm of the Year.These professional and community connections reflect the firm's longstanding involvement in Coral Gables, where it maintains an office at 121 Alhambra Plaza.About J. Muir & AssociatesJ. Muir & Associates, P.A. is a Florida business law firm representing businesses, entrepreneurs, and business owners in commercial litigation, contract disputes, partnership and shareholder matters, business transactions, receiverships, and general counsel matters.The firm serves clients throughout Florida, with offices in Coral Gables, Miami, Boynton Beach, Gainesville, and Tampa.About BusinessRateBusinessRate is a business ranking and review analytics platform that evaluates local businesses using Google review data. Its Benchmark Score considers historical review performance, recent review activity, and review quality when comparing businesses in their local markets.The recognition is based on BusinessRate's review analytics methodology and does not represent an independent assessment of legal qualifications or case outcomes.More information is available at .

Yolanda Youts

Marketing Collective

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J. Muir & Associates Recognized by BusinessRate as a Best of Coral Gables 2026 Business Attorney News Provided By Marketing Collective November 03, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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