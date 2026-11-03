Tinysuperheroes Launches November Appreciation Mission With Bunny Young To Help Celebrate People Who Make A Difference

Tiny Super Heroes November Mission with Bunny Young

TinySuperheroes launches a November Appreciation Mission, sponsored by Bunny Young, to help children build gratitude, empathy, and stronger relationships.

- Bunny Young, founder of A Better Place ConsultingST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TinySuperheroes is proud to announce the launch of its November Appreciation Mission, a free social-emotional learning activity designed to help children strengthen social awareness and relationship skills by recognizing and celebrating the people around them. Made possible through the generous sponsorship of Bunny Young, the Appreciation Mission invites children to notice the kindness, strengths, and contributions of family members, friends, caregivers, community helpers, and others who make a difference in their lives.Appreciation has a powerful way of strengthening the connections we share with others. When children take the time to notice someone's kindness, recognize their strengths, or simply say“thank you,” they learn that even small expressions of gratitude can make someone feel seen and valued. Through this month's mission, TinySuperheroes are encouraged to turn appreciation into action while building stronger, more caring relationships with the people around them.“At TinySuperheroes, we spend so much time reminding children of the incredible superpowers they carry within themselves, and this mission gives them the opportunity to recognize those superpowers in others, too,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes.“Appreciation can be as simple as noticing something kind someone did or telling someone why they matter to you. Our hope is that this mission helps children see just how powerful those small moments can be and how much good they can create when they share their appreciation with others.”As part of the mission, children will begin by creating their own Appreciation Materials, such as badges, cards, or notes that they can use to recognize the special people in their lives. Whether colorful, creative, simple, or silly, each creation becomes a tangible way for a TinySuperhero to show someone that they are appreciated.Next, children will create Daily Spotlights by noticing one kind thing about someone each day. It might be a family member who made them smile, a friend who helped them, a nurse who made them feel safe, a teacher who encouraged them, or a community helper who makes their world a little better.TinySuperheroes will then Share Gratitude by expressing their appreciation out loud or in writing. This step encourages children not only to notice kindness but to communicate it, helping them understand how their words can strengthen relationships and make another person feel seen, celebrated, and valued.Finally, children are encouraged to bring others together for an Appreciation Circle, creating an opportunity for families, friends, classmates, caregivers, or other groups to celebrate kindness together. By sharing what they appreciate about one another, participants can see how gratitude has the power to spread from one person to the next and create stronger, more connected communities.“I spent so much of my childhood in hospitals after being diagnosed with a heart condition that it felt like I grew up there. I still remember the sterile smell, the cold rooms, and the adults standing over my bed talking about my body in words I couldn't understand. I was the smallest person in the room and the one with the most to lose, and feeling like I had no power at all. Nobody handed me a cape. Nobody told me I was strong. When I see what TinySuperheroes is doing, I see that little girl, and I wish with my whole heart she could have had this,” said Bunny Young, founder of A Better Place Consulting.“These kiddos are fighting battles most adults will never face. This mission puts the power back in their hands, and I am so grateful to stand beside them.”The November Appreciation Mission supports the development of social awareness and relationship skills by encouraging children to notice the strengths of others, express gratitude, and recognize the role they can play in creating a kinder community. Through Appreciation Spotlights, creative expression, and shared moments of gratitude, participants are reminded that noticing and celebrating the good in others is a superpower all its own.The Appreciation Mission is part of TinySuperheroes' free Monthly Missions program, which provides children and families with engaging social-emotional learning activities that can be completed at home, in hospitals, classrooms, or communities. Each mission is designed to help children develop important life skills while celebrating the courage, strength, and hope they demonstrate every day.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and families facing medical challenges by creating a superhero identity and providing tools for emotional resilience. Through superhero capes, patches, and monthly missions, TinySuperheroes helps children discover their strength, courage, and unique superpowers while building confidence and connection during difficult journeys. By transforming challenges into opportunities for growth, TinySuperheroes reminds children that their diagnosis does not define them. Their courage does. For more information, visit TinySuperheroes.About Bunny YoungAfter retiring from careers as both a stuntwoman and a licensed psychotherapist, Bunny Young turned her attention to business therapy and now delivers keynotes around the world on well-being in the workplace. She is the founder of A Better Place Consulting and owns eight additional companies. As an angel investor building a growing business empire, she believes in helping entrepreneurs and organizations build success that does not cost them their health.Bunny lives with a heart condition diagnosed in childhood and is supported by her service dog, Guinness, a Great Dane, and her team. As an Army wife and mother of four, she also knows how much a family can carry. Those experiences shaped her life-first philosophy: a business should be strong enough to fund the causes you care about and protect the healing of the people who keep it running.Through her keynotes and corporate programs, Bunny brings that same approach to workplaces around the world, helping leaders build cultures where well-being is part of the business plan. She also hosts the Yes, And! Podcast.Learn more at abetterplaceconsulting.

Brielle Cotterman

Brielle Cotterman Media

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TinySuperheroes Launches November Appreciation Mission with Bunny Young to Help Celebrate People Who Make a Difference News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media November 03, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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