Right Law Group Relocates Colorado Springs Office To Downtown Location

Right Law Group

Right Law Group New Downtown Colorado Springs Location

The Colorado criminal defense law firm, whose attorneys are all former prosecutors, has moved to 26 S. Tejon Street while continuing to serve clients.

- Jimmy Litle, COO and Managing Attorney of Right Law GroupCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Right Law Group has relocated its Colorado Springs office to 26 S. Tejon Street, Suite 202, in downtown Colorado Springs.The firm, founded in 2018 by former prosecutor Alexis Austin Litle, represents individuals facing criminal charges ranging from major traffic offenses, DUI, and domestic violence to misdemeanor and felony charges like assault, harassment, drug cases, vehicular assault, and homicide.The downtown office replaces Right Law Group's previous Colorado Springs location on Boardwalk Drive. The firm also maintains offices in Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, and Denver.New Downtown Colorado Springs OfficeRight Law Group's new office is located in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, in the historic Dern Building near the United States Olympic Committee building and the El Paso County courthouse.The move provides a central location for clients meeting with their attorneys, including those whose cases are being handled in El Paso County court and Colorado Springs Municipal Court."Colorado Springs is where RLG began, and it's still home to us," said Jimmy Litle, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Attorney of Right Law Group. "We wanted an office that was convenient for our clients and close to the courts where our attorneys spend so much of their time. We're looking forward to welcoming people into our new space in the historic Dern Building."Criminal Defense Attorneys With Prosecutorial ExperienceEvery attorney at Right Law Group previously worked as a prosecutor, giving the legal team experience on both sides of criminal cases.That background matters when reviewing police reports, examining evidence, evaluating charges, and preparing for negotiations or trial. The firm's attorneys have firsthand experience with how prosecutors approach cases and the decisions that can affect their outcomes.Right Law Group's Colorado Springs criminal defense attorneys handle major traffic offenses, as well as, misdemeanor and felony cases, including DUI, domestic violence, assault, and drug-related offenses.The firm has earned more than 600 five-star Google reviews across its Colorado offices and offers free initial consultations, with availability 24 hours a day, seven days a week.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense law firm founded by Alexis Austin Litle in 2018. With offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, and Denver, the firm represents individuals accused of misdemeanor and felony offenses throughout Colorado's Front Range. All of the firm's attorneys are former prosecutors.Colorado Springs Office26 S. Tejon Street, Suite 202Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Yolanda Youts

Marketing Collective

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Right Law Group Relocates Colorado Springs Office to Downtown Location News Provided By Marketing Collective November 03, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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