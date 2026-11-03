ADIPEC 2026 Day 2 Puts Infrastructure Delivery At The Centre Of Efforts To Meet Future Energy Demand

ADIPEC 2026 Ministerial Panel

Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA

Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy AG

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Ministers and CEOs examine how grids, supply chains, storage and energy networks can keep pace with rising global demand. Leaders highlight resilient infrastructure, international cooperation and execution capacity as critical to energy security. Discussions explore how electrification, AI and industrial growth are reshaping infrastructure investment prioritiesDay 2 of ADIPEC 2026 focused on the infrastructure foundations of the global energy system, bringing together ministers, CEOs and industry leaders to discuss how the world can build, modernise and strengthen the networks needed to meet growing energy demand.As economies expand, industries electrify and AI accelerates power consumption, speakers highlighted the need for increased investment in the physical systems that underpin energy delivery, from grids and transmission networks to supply chains, storage facilities and critical industrial infrastructure.Discussions centred on how to accelerate project delivery, strengthen resilience and ensure energy systems can respond to both rising demand and greater geopolitical uncertainty.Across ministerial dialogues, executive panels and strategic discussions, leaders explored the infrastructure requirements of a more interconnected energy future. A consistent theme emerged: meeting future energy demand will depend not only on expanding energy supply, but on building resilient networks, diversified supply chains and the operational capabilities required to deliver energy securely, reliably and at scale.In the ministerial panel 'Beyond borders: can national energy strategies deliver a connected global system?', ministers explored how national energy priorities can be aligned to support a more connected, resilient and secure global energy system, highlighting the importance of greater international coordination across the energy value chain.His Excellency Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt said: "The world needs more energy, and unlocking and delivering this energy can only be done through collaboration and partnership. No single country or company can do this alone. Collaboration and partnership are the essence of unlocking these opportunities."In his session titled 'Powering what comes next: energy for a changing world', Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy AG, explained how building resilient energy infrastructure requires a better understanding of local manufacturing capabilities, strategic storage requirements and how global supply chains can be integrated with local demand during periods of disruption.Dr Bruch said:“There are new criteria emerging in the design of our energy systems. This region will be the first and leading region in building resilient energy systems. If you want to learn what the resilient energy infrastructure of the future will look like, this is where it is going to happen...The key question now is how to ensure more resilient supply chains in the event of global logistics disruptions. This means understanding what local capabilities are needed, which global supply chains can be leveraged, and what kind of storage is required.”In the panel titled "The energy productivity opportunity: unlocking more value from every kilowatt", Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, highlighted how long-term investments in digital technologies, combined with emerging AI capabilities, are helping utilities and operators better match supply with demand, improve system performance and optimise energy use. He argued that these technologies will be critical in addressing one of the industry's biggest challenges: meeting rapidly growing electricity demand while improving efficiency across the energy system.Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, said:“We have to increase electricity generation. We do not really have a choice, as demand continues to rise. Industries are electrifying, cities are expanding and electric cars are becoming increasingly common. We need to produce more energy while also consuming it more efficiently.”The close relationship between electrification, infrastructure and AI was also central to the session titled 'AI-driven energy demand: planning infrastructure for an accelerating growth curve'.Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA, said: "It is clear that AI requires significant amounts of power and that its infrastructure is being deployed very quickly. Other resources and infrastructure are developing at a slower pace. However, I see this more as a question of coordination than simply one of speed.”Energy resilience and secured delivery was a recurring theme throughout the day. In the CEO panel 'Turning disruption into advantage: resources, power and global growth', executives discussed recent energy sector disruptions and the efforts made before and after to build resilience, agility and optionality into their strategies.Highlighting the scale of the task, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes, said: "We should never stop examining our different vulnerabilities and alternatives. This means looking across the supply chain and logistics, and making sure you have secondary, tertiary and even fourth sources of supply. You cannot afford to be dependent on single choke points; you need to be able to navigate and respond to different circumstances."Across the exhibition halls, companies from every part of the energy value chain showed the breadth of capability needed to meet changing energy needs, from critical infrastructure and diversified supply to digitalisation, lower-carbon technologies, maritime and logistics. 30 country pavilions highlighted national investment opportunities and industrial capabilities. Meanwhile, the four specialised zones gave operators, suppliers and project owners a place to explore solutions that can make energy systems more integrated and competitive.The Strategic Leadership Roundtables continued in the Global Energy Club, where ministers, CEOs and senior industry leaders held closed-door discussions on infrastructure delivery, capital mobilisation and how to maintain supply continuity.On Day 3, attention turns to the technologies reshaping these systems, as energy and technology leaders explore how AI, automation and advanced analytics can make infrastructure more intelligent, efficient and resilient.-ENDS-ABOUT ADIPECHeld under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November.ADIPEC is where the global energy ecosystem comes together to secure today's energy, build tomorrow's capacity and strengthen the systems that power global growth. Bringing together governments, industry, investors and technology leaders, ADIPEC provides a global platform to strengthen supply, mobilise capital, advance technology and build the partnerships needed to support long-term growth.The event will welcome 239,000 attendees, 2,260+ exhibitors and 1,800+ speakers across its conferences and exhibition.For more information, visit or contact...For press registration, visit: press-media/press-registration/

Thomas Hagan

Panterra Global

+44 7570285977

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ADIPEC 2026 Day 2 puts infrastructure delivery at the centre of efforts to meet future energy demand News Provided By Panterra November 03, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



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