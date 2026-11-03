Sheldon Cuffy Of Roseaire Capital Urges Home-Services Business Owners To Start Succession Planning Early

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Roseaire Capital founder and CEO outlines five practical steps for founder-led roofing, building, mechanical and exterior contractors heading into 2027

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., November 3, 2026 – Sheldon Cuffy, founder and CEO of Roseaire Capital LLC, today shared his outlook for owners of established home-services and construction businesses. He is encouraging them to begin succession and continuity planning years before they expect to step back.Many roofing, building, mechanical and exterior contractors were started decades ago by tradespeople who built their companies one customer at a time. As those founders approach retirement, Sheldon Cuffy says the businesses that plan early are the ones most likely to protect their employees, customers and community reputation."A company that has served its town for thirty years has already done the hardest part, which is earning people's trust," said Sheldon Cuffy. "What many owners haven't had time to do is build a business that can run without them. That work takes years, so the best time to start is now."Drawing on his work as a real estate investor, developer and business operator since 2009, and his early career as a financial analyst, Cuffy recommends five steps for owners:1. Get the books in order. Clean, timely financial statements and job-level cost tracking show the real health of a business and make every future option easier.2. Write down how the work gets done. Estimating, scheduling, safety and quality procedures that live only in the owner's head are a risk to the company.3. Develop the next layer of leaders. Foremen, project managers and office managers who can make decisions are the foundation of continuity.4. Invest in the workforce. Apprenticeships, safety training and clear career paths help companies attract and keep skilled workers.5. Decide what legacy matters most. Owners should know what they want for their name, their people and their customers before anyone else asks."The trades are the backbone of local economies," Sheldon Cuffy said. "When a well-run company keeps going, the crews keep their jobs, homeowners keep a contractor they trust and the community keeps a local employer."Roseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide. Through the firm, Cuffy focuses on the operating fundamentals of established service businesses: financial discipline, safe and organized job sites, investment in people and service that earns repeat customers.About Roseaire CapitalRoseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide. Its approach emphasizes operational excellence, workforce development and long-term continuity. Since 2009, Sheldon Cuffy, its founder and CEO, has completed hundreds of real estate deals and acquired many businesses. His real estate work includes property acquisitions, value-add renovation and working with homeowners and investors. He continues to pursue real estate and business acquisitions today. He is also the founder and CEO of Unique Real Estate, a real estate investing firm that invests nationwide in single-family and multifamily homes. Roseaire Capital LLC is headquartered at 1 Meadowlands Plaza, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. Learn more at .This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.

Sheldon Cuffy

Roseaire Capital

+1 888-205-6064

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sheldon Cuffy of Roseaire Capital Urges Home-Services Business Owners to Start Succession Planning Early News Provided By Roseaire Capital November 03, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.