A computer-checked version of key parts of the Navier–Stokes problem is now public, with every change and every credit spelled out

- Tim JacobsDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tim Jacobs, founder of KTS Global, has corrected and rebuilt a computer-checkable version of the mathematics behind two scenarios, C and D, of the famous Navier–Stokes problem. The original version was built by OpenAI. Jacobs's corrected version is now public and permanently archived (DOI 10.5281/zenodo.23917705). By KTS Global's account, he did the work alone, on a laptop, with no data centre, no outside AI services and no large team of automated agents.KTS Global has also published a smaller, earlier-stage project linked to the work of mathematician Terence Tao. An outside reproduction has been requested and has not yet been recorded. Both projects are open to anyone who wants to examine the materials.This is just the first release. KTS Global says Jacobs has much more research to share as the Geometry Intelligence programme opens up its work step by step.What Tim Jacobs actually didOpenAI had already built a computer-checkable version of this mathematics. Jacobs took it, fixed the parts that no longer worked with newer software, and rebuilt the whole thing so it runs and checks cleanly today. Of the 609 files carried over from OpenAI's version, 21 needed corrections and the other 588 are exact copies. The project credits this work to Jacobs, and notes openly that the credit comes from the operator.KTS Global then added its own layer on top: clear, separate statements for the two scenarios known as C and D, the links connecting them to the original problem, and tools that let others run the checks themselves. This release does not settle the whole Navier–Stokes problem, and it does not cover the other two scenarios, A and B.The underlying mathematics and the original computer version belong to OpenAI, and that credit stays in place beside Jacobs's corrections. Four of the files are credited to KTS Global's CHAOS system on the operator's word alone, since no record of that route was found. None of this credit appeared in the first release notes.Built on one laptopThe laptop was not a window onto a bigger system somewhere else. KTS Global says the work was done entirely on local equipment, with no outside AI services and no cloud computing. That is the team's own account and has not been independently checked.The point is the combination: one person, one machine, and real mathematical work that anyone can open and inspect. KTS Global is not claiming to beat other systems. The claim is only about how this work was done.Checked, but not yet confirmed by othersGetting the software to run is only the first step. The team also asks whether the computer version says what the mathematicians meant, and whether every result it advertises is really covered.The package passes its own built-in tests, including deliberate traps: five wrong or weakened statements and a deliberately unfinished proof are all correctly rejected. It has been tested on one type of computer so far.KTS GLOBAL. PRESS RELEASE |KTS GLOBAL | GEOMETRY INTELLIGENCEEvery check was run by the builder, on one machine. Nobody outside the team has yet reviewed or reproduced the work, and it is not independent confirmation that the computer version matches the official problem statement. Researchers are invited to look for themselves.A second, earlier-stage projectKTS Global has also posted a smaller project connected to the work of mathematician Terence Tao. It shows, in computer-checked form, that if a particular time-limited bound holds, a stronger result about smooth, well-behaved flow follows. It is marked as an early release until someone outside the team reproduces it.Tao's mathematics is credited to his own published paper. This project covers only the logical step linking two statements. It does not prove the starting assumption, the full result, or the A and B scenarios.What comes nextThese releases set the standard for how KTS Global will share future work: open materials, clear credit and honest limits. They are not everything the team has, and they do not announce every result still to come.Anyone can examine the mathematics without access to KTS Global's private Geometry Intelligence technology. The team also acknowledges that it relies on widely used open tools, and that working locally does not mean claiming credit for them.For KTS Global, the message is simple: OpenAI's work, corrected and rebuilt by Tim Jacobs on a laptop, with the changes measured, a permanent citation record and open materials for anyone who wants to check. More is coming.About KTS GlobalKTS Global is led by Dubai-based founder Tim Jacobs. Its Geometry Intelligence programme develops a geometry-first approach to evidence, knowledge and careful, checkable reasoning, while keeping its private technology private.

Tim JAcobs

KTS Global

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One Person, One Laptop: Tim Jacobs Corrects and Rebuilds OpenAI's Computer-Checked Math's for a Famous Problem News Provided By KTS Global November 03, 2026, 13:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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