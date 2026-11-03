Seychelles Delegation Holds Courtesy Meeting With Prime Minister Of Antigua And Barbuda

The Seychelles delegation attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, in St. John's on 2 November 2026.

During the meeting, Principal Minister, Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy, Mr. Wallace Cosgrow, who is representing President Patrick Herminie at CHOGM 2026, congratulated Prime Minister Browne and the people of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of the country's 45th Independence Anniversary. He also highlighted the shared experiences and common challenges faced by Seychelles and Antigua and Barbuda as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), underscoring the importance of solidarity and cooperation among small island nations.

Prime Minister Browne emphasised the importance of investment and tourism in advancing national development, while highlighting the need for SIDS to strengthen mutual support and amplify their collective voice in international fora.

The discussions also explored potential areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly through technical assistance in key sectors, including the blue economy, fisheries and tourism. he parties agreed to work on a General Cooperation Agreement which would provide a framework to work on mutually agreed areas of cooperation and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.