CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Meeting At Bhopal PHQ Amid IPS Officer's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a meeting of senior police officers at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, a day after 2014-batch IPS officer Anurag Sujania submitted his resignation.

As the meeting is scheduled in the evening, senior police officers have been instructed to remain present at the headquarters, police sources said.

The high-level discussion is expected to review the developments and address administrative matters arising from the officer's exit.

The development comes after Sujania, who was recently removed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sagar district, submitted his resignation on Monday, citing personal reasons. He was transferred to the post of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal on October 27.

Officials confirmed that the resignation was accepted on personal grounds, with no further official statement issued so far regarding any additional factors.

His resignation came just four days after the transfer order.

Sujania, originally from Rajasthan, was among four IPS officers transferred in the October 27 administrative reshuffle. Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, a 2016-batch IPS officer, was appointed the new SP of Sagar, replacing him. In the same reshuffle, Dewas SP Puneet Gehlot was transferred to the Police Headquarters, while Aditya Mishra was appointed as his successor.

The changes came amid controversy over spurious liquor-related deaths in Sagar and Dewas districts, which had triggered criticism from the Opposition Congress over the handling of the incidents.

However, the government did not officially attribute the transfers to the liquor tragedies.

Sujania had served as Sagar SP for around six months. He had earlier held police assignments in Mandsaur and Morena districts and served as Sub-Divisional Officer of Police in Karera, Shivpuri.

The Chief Minister's meeting assumes significance amid the recent administrative changes and the reported resignation of the IPS officer. However, there was no official indication that the meeting had been convened specifically to discuss Sujania's resignation.