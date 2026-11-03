Ed Sheeran Shares 'Tu Mil Jaaye' BTS, Explains How The Song Came Into Being After His Meeting With SRK

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has shared a BTS video from the recording of his song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from the upcoming film 'King' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with SRK. In the video, he can be seen singing in Hindi as music composer Jigar Saraiya of Sachin-Jigar jams with him. Ed Sheeran has crooned the song alongside Arijit Singh

Recalling how the collaboration came to life, the singer shared that when he first met Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar told him he had to make a song for his next movie, which would also mark Ed's debut in Bollywood. Over the years, the two kept in touch, and a bond formed between them.

During his recent trip to India, he visited Shah Rukh's house to get the actor to shoot a cameo appearance for his music video Sapphire alongside Arijit Singh. The global icon talked about his excitement about working with Arijit Singh on the track as well, calling it a dream project that brings together all his favorite people.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he recollected meeting SRK. He wrote,“When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song”.

“We've gotten to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was in India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now (sic)”, he added.

Meanwhile, 'King' is set to bow in theatres on December 24, 2026.