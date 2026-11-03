Meghalaya: UDP Withdraws Support To Conrad Sangma Govt After Mass Exodus Of 11 Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 3 (IANS) The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key constituent of Meghalaya's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-II), on Tuesday formally decided to withdraw its support to the Conrad K. Sangma-led government, bringing an end to its nearly three-year association with the ruling coalition.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC), following the resignation of UDP president and lone legislator, Metbah Lyngdoh, from the state Cabinet on Saturday.

UDP General Secretary, Titosstarwell Chyne, said Lyngdoh informed the committee about his resignation from the ministerial post during Tuesday's meeting.

"The president has informed the CEC that he has resigned as Cabinet Minister and submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister on Saturday," Chyne told reporters.

He said the committee felt that the party should withdraw from the government following its president's departure from the Cabinet and unanimously urged Lyngdoh to formally withdraw the UDP's support.

Chyne maintained that Lyngdoh's resignation was voluntary and was not prompted by any external pressure.

The decision comes after a major political setback for the UDP, which had 12 legislators following the 2023 Assembly elections.

Eight of its MLAs merged with the BJP in September, with the Assembly Speaker recognising the merger on October 16.

Subsequently, three of the remaining legislators, Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh, merged with the ruling National People's Party (NPP), leaving Metbah Lyngdoh as the party's sole MLA.

With the NPP's strength rising to 36 in the 60-member Assembly and the BJP having 10 legislators, the UDP's withdrawal is unlikely to affect the government's numerical position.

Chyne said the party would now concentrate on rebuilding its organisational structure, particularly in constituencies where it no longer has elected representatives.

He added that remaining outside the government would allow the UDP to raise public concerns independently and hold the government accountable on issues affecting the people of Meghalaya.