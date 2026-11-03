Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, UAE Flag Day


Date: 2026-11-03 08:24:21

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3 November 2026: UAE Flag Day is a meaningful occasion that reflects the unity, shared values and aspirations that have shaped the nation’s remarkable journey. It is also an opportunity to recognise the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the collective efforts of its people in building a nation recognised for its progress, ambition and forward-looking approach.
At Tadweer Group, we are proud to play a role in supporting the UAE’s continued development and sustainability ambitions. As we mark this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s circular economy, fostering innovation and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the communities we serve.
-END-


MENAFN03112026004038001067ID1111908774


Viola Communications

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search