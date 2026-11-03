Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, UAE Flag Day
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3 November 2026: UAE Flag Day is a meaningful occasion that reflects the unity, shared values and aspirations that have shaped the nation’s remarkable journey. It is also an opportunity to recognise the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the collective efforts of its people in building a nation recognised for its progress, ambition and forward-looking approach.
At Tadweer Group, we are proud to play a role in supporting the UAE’s continued development and sustainability ambitions. As we mark this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s circular economy, fostering innovation and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the communities we serve.
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At Tadweer Group, we are proud to play a role in supporting the UAE’s continued development and sustainability ambitions. As we mark this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s circular economy, fostering innovation and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the communities we serve.
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