Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Press Statements on UAE Flag Day
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Statement by H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA
“UAE Flag Day brings citizens and residents together to celebrate the country they call home and the values that have shaped its progress since the founding of the Union. It is an occasion that reflects the pride Emiratis take in their nation and the sense of belonging it inspires in those who have made their lives here. Beyond the UAE’s borders, the flag represents a country respected for its commitment to peace, tolerance and cooperation.
At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, this occasion gives added meaning to our mission of preparing Emirati diplomats to serve their country and represent it with distinction. Through their knowledge, skills and dedication, they will uphold the values the flag represents, advance the UAE’s interests and strengthen its engagement with the world. As we join the nation in marking Flag Day, we reaffirm the Academy’s commitment to developing diplomatic talent capable of carrying this responsibility and contributing to the UAE’s aspirations under its wise leadership.”
Statement by H.E. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA
“On UAE Flag Day, we raise our flag with pride in all that our nation has achieved and a deep sense of responsibility for its future. It reminds us of the vision of our Founding Fathers, the dedication of generations of Emiratis and the trust our leadership places in its people. Seeing our sons and daughters raise the flag is a powerful reminder that love for this country is expressed through what we give back to it, through our work, our service and our determination to build on its achievements.
“At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, that responsibility guides our mission. We are proud to prepare young Emiratis who will carry our flag and represent our nation around the world. They will take with them our values, our ambitions and the responsibility of earning the trust placed in them through knowledge, sound judgement and professionalism. Investing in their development is an investment in our nation’s future and its standing in the world. For us, there is no greater source of pride than seeing them serve the UAE with distinction and keep its flag flying high
-Ends-
“UAE Flag Day brings citizens and residents together to celebrate the country they call home and the values that have shaped its progress since the founding of the Union. It is an occasion that reflects the pride Emiratis take in their nation and the sense of belonging it inspires in those who have made their lives here. Beyond the UAE’s borders, the flag represents a country respected for its commitment to peace, tolerance and cooperation.
At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, this occasion gives added meaning to our mission of preparing Emirati diplomats to serve their country and represent it with distinction. Through their knowledge, skills and dedication, they will uphold the values the flag represents, advance the UAE’s interests and strengthen its engagement with the world. As we join the nation in marking Flag Day, we reaffirm the Academy’s commitment to developing diplomatic talent capable of carrying this responsibility and contributing to the UAE’s aspirations under its wise leadership.”
Statement by H.E. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA
“On UAE Flag Day, we raise our flag with pride in all that our nation has achieved and a deep sense of responsibility for its future. It reminds us of the vision of our Founding Fathers, the dedication of generations of Emiratis and the trust our leadership places in its people. Seeing our sons and daughters raise the flag is a powerful reminder that love for this country is expressed through what we give back to it, through our work, our service and our determination to build on its achievements.
“At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, that responsibility guides our mission. We are proud to prepare young Emiratis who will carry our flag and represent our nation around the world. They will take with them our values, our ambitions and the responsibility of earning the trust placed in them through knowledge, sound judgement and professionalism. Investing in their development is an investment in our nation’s future and its standing in the world. For us, there is no greater source of pride than seeing them serve the UAE with distinction and keep its flag flying high
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment