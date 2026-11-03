UAE Flag Day 2026 – Group CEO Quote

(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) On UAE Flag Day, we raise our nation's flag with profound pride and renewed devotion to the values that have shaped the UAE's extraordinary journey. Our flag stands as a testament to the unity of our people, the enduring legacy of our Founding Fathers, and the boundless ambition of a nation that continues to turn aspirations into achievements. Guided by the vision and wisdom of our Leadership, the UAE continues to chart a path of progress, prosperity and possibility, inspiring generations to carry forward the spirit of the Union.

At ENOC Group, we are proud to be part of this remarkable national journey. As we honor our flag, we renew our pledge to contribute to the UAE's strategic ambitions, advance its sustainable development, and support its vision for a future defined by innovation, resilience and lasting prosperity. Our commitment remains steadfast: to serve our nation, uphold the values of the Union, and contribute to a legacy of progress that will endure for generations to come.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah



MENAFN03112026007741017164ID1111908769