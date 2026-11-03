KPMG secures mandate to lead Kuwait Ports Authority’s new strategic plan
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 3 November 2026: KPMG in Kuwait has been appointed to lead the development of Kuwait Ports Authori’y’s (KPA) Strategic Plan under Tender No. 3/2025/2026. As lead consultant, KPMG will deliver the strategic consulting engagement, with Haskoning Nederland B.V. and Dar Gulf Consult providing engineering consulting support, to strengthen the competitiveness, connectivity and performance of Ku’ait’s commercial ports.
KPMG in Kuwait will integrate the three’firms’ contributions into a unified strategic plan, leading market, commercial and organizational analysis, strategy development, as well as the implementation.
Commenting on the mandate, Dr. Rasheed Al Qenae, Managing Partner, KPMG in Kuwait“ said,’“Kuwait’s ports are central t’ the nation’s economic diversification and its Vision 2035 ambition to become a regional trade and logistics hub. We are honoured by the trust KPA has placed in KPMG. This mandate reflects our long-standing commit’ent to Kuwait’s public sector and to the institutions sha’ing the c”untry’s future.”
The mandate comprises two complementary workstreams. The first will cover strategy development, planning and implementation framework, including ’n assessment of KPA’s market position and current performance. Strategic options and a roadmap will be translated into detailed functional plans, supported by key performance indicators, a risk framework and a monitoring plan.
The second workstream will establish a Strategic Technical Support Office for 36 months. Led by KPMG, the office will provide strategic oversight, technical advisory and integrated project management support to KPA.
The strategy’will also address KPA’s position in an increasingly competitive regional ports landscape. According to Sameer Bhatnagar, Partner and Global Head of Ports, KPMG, “Ports across the GCC are competing hard on capacity, connectivity and service. KPA has a real opportunity to strengthen Kuwa’t’s place in global shipping networks. Drawing on ’PMG’s work with more than 50 global and regional maritime players, we will bring international best practice to a strategy built for K”wait.”
This connection between planning and delivery is central to the engagement, according to Imran Shaik, Associate Partner, Head of Government & Infrastructure Advisory Services, KPMG in Kuwa“t: “KPA has a clear ambition ’or Kuwait’s ports, and together with Haskoning and Gulf Consult, we will help shape it into an achievable strategy. Through a dedicated Strategic Technical Support Office, we will work a’ongside KPA’s teams to turn that strategy into projects, decisions and measu”able results.”
-End-
KPMG in Kuwait will integrate the three’firms’ contributions into a unified strategic plan, leading market, commercial and organizational analysis, strategy development, as well as the implementation.
Commenting on the mandate, Dr. Rasheed Al Qenae, Managing Partner, KPMG in Kuwait“ said,’“Kuwait’s ports are central t’ the nation’s economic diversification and its Vision 2035 ambition to become a regional trade and logistics hub. We are honoured by the trust KPA has placed in KPMG. This mandate reflects our long-standing commit’ent to Kuwait’s public sector and to the institutions sha’ing the c”untry’s future.”
The mandate comprises two complementary workstreams. The first will cover strategy development, planning and implementation framework, including ’n assessment of KPA’s market position and current performance. Strategic options and a roadmap will be translated into detailed functional plans, supported by key performance indicators, a risk framework and a monitoring plan.
The second workstream will establish a Strategic Technical Support Office for 36 months. Led by KPMG, the office will provide strategic oversight, technical advisory and integrated project management support to KPA.
The strategy’will also address KPA’s position in an increasingly competitive regional ports landscape. According to Sameer Bhatnagar, Partner and Global Head of Ports, KPMG, “Ports across the GCC are competing hard on capacity, connectivity and service. KPA has a real opportunity to strengthen Kuwa’t’s place in global shipping networks. Drawing on ’PMG’s work with more than 50 global and regional maritime players, we will bring international best practice to a strategy built for K”wait.”
This connection between planning and delivery is central to the engagement, according to Imran Shaik, Associate Partner, Head of Government & Infrastructure Advisory Services, KPMG in Kuwa“t: “KPA has a clear ambition ’or Kuwait’s ports, and together with Haskoning and Gulf Consult, we will help shape it into an achievable strategy. Through a dedicated Strategic Technical Support Office, we will work a’ongside KPA’s teams to turn that strategy into projects, decisions and measu”able results.”
-End-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment