Ooredoo Kuwait and Weyay Bank Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Digital Experience for Kuwait's Youth
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 3 November 2026: Bridging telecommunications and digital banking to deliver a more connected customer experience, Ooredoo Kuwait has announced a new collaboration with Weyay, Kuwait’s first digital bank, introducing a dedicated digital store within the banking application. The initiative offers customers convenient access to a range of telecom products and services, marking another step toward simplifying everyday experiences through innovative digital solutions.
The initiative marks a significant step in the evolution of the partnership between the two organizations, bringing telecommunications and digital banking services closer together within a unified digital environment. By integrating Ooredoo's connectivity solutions and smart devices into a platform already embedded in the financial lives of young Kuwaitis, the collaboration introduces a more convenient and accessible approach to managing essential digital services.
The newly launched store enables Weyay customers to explore and purchase the latest smartphones and smart devices, subscribe to Ooredoo's Shababi plans, and access telecommunications solutions tailored to their lifestyles and evolving connectivity needs, directly through the Weyay application.
Ooredoo's Shababi offering aligns with the digital habits and expectations of a generation that increasingly values convenience, flexibility, and integrated services. Through the new digital store, eligible customers can access Ooredoo's offerings within their existing banking environment, with streamlined purchasing and automated monthly payments that simplify the overall experience.
Beyond enhancing customer convenience, the initiative reflects a broader strategic direction toward creating interconnected digital ecosystems that bring complementary services together. By combining Weyay Bank's established banking expertise, trusted financial infrastructure, and digitally engaged customer base with Ooredoo's advanced telecommunications network, innovative service plans, and portfolio of connected devices, the partnership delivers a proposition that extends beyond traditional industry boundaries.
The dedicated store also provides an additional digital channel through which customers can access selected devices, including the iPhone 18 and Apple Watch, alongside Ooredoo's monthly subscription plans. This integrated approach supports greater flexibility in accessing connected technology while simplifying the relationship between device ownership, telecommunications subscriptions, and monthly financial commitments.
For Ooredoo Kuwait, the initiative represents an important extension of its digital-first strategy, strengthening its presence across platforms that play an increasingly central role in customers' daily routines. Rather than relying solely on traditional telecommunications touchpoints, the company continues to explore opportunities to make its services available through relevant digital channels, creating more convenient customer journeys and strengthening engagement with younger audiences.
At a wider level, the collaboration highlights the growing potential of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating digital transformation and developing customer-centric service models. As the boundaries between financial services, technology, and connectivity continue to evolve, partnerships of this nature can play an important role in enhancing digital accessibility, encouraging the adoption of innovative solutions, and supporting the development of Kuwait's digital economy.
Through its continued collaboration with Weyay Bank, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and building a connected digital future in which technology and everyday services work together to create greater value for customers.
The dedicated Ooredoo store is now live and accessible through the Weyay application.
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About Ooredoo Kuwait
The initiative marks a significant step in the evolution of the partnership between the two organizations, bringing telecommunications and digital banking services closer together within a unified digital environment. By integrating Ooredoo's connectivity solutions and smart devices into a platform already embedded in the financial lives of young Kuwaitis, the collaboration introduces a more convenient and accessible approach to managing essential digital services.
The newly launched store enables Weyay customers to explore and purchase the latest smartphones and smart devices, subscribe to Ooredoo's Shababi plans, and access telecommunications solutions tailored to their lifestyles and evolving connectivity needs, directly through the Weyay application.
Ooredoo's Shababi offering aligns with the digital habits and expectations of a generation that increasingly values convenience, flexibility, and integrated services. Through the new digital store, eligible customers can access Ooredoo's offerings within their existing banking environment, with streamlined purchasing and automated monthly payments that simplify the overall experience.
Beyond enhancing customer convenience, the initiative reflects a broader strategic direction toward creating interconnected digital ecosystems that bring complementary services together. By combining Weyay Bank's established banking expertise, trusted financial infrastructure, and digitally engaged customer base with Ooredoo's advanced telecommunications network, innovative service plans, and portfolio of connected devices, the partnership delivers a proposition that extends beyond traditional industry boundaries.
The dedicated store also provides an additional digital channel through which customers can access selected devices, including the iPhone 18 and Apple Watch, alongside Ooredoo's monthly subscription plans. This integrated approach supports greater flexibility in accessing connected technology while simplifying the relationship between device ownership, telecommunications subscriptions, and monthly financial commitments.
For Ooredoo Kuwait, the initiative represents an important extension of its digital-first strategy, strengthening its presence across platforms that play an increasingly central role in customers' daily routines. Rather than relying solely on traditional telecommunications touchpoints, the company continues to explore opportunities to make its services available through relevant digital channels, creating more convenient customer journeys and strengthening engagement with younger audiences.
At a wider level, the collaboration highlights the growing potential of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating digital transformation and developing customer-centric service models. As the boundaries between financial services, technology, and connectivity continue to evolve, partnerships of this nature can play an important role in enhancing digital accessibility, encouraging the adoption of innovative solutions, and supporting the development of Kuwait's digital economy.
Through its continued collaboration with Weyay Bank, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and building a connected digital future in which technology and everyday services work together to create greater value for customers.
The dedicated Ooredoo store is now live and accessible through the Weyay application.
– Ends –
About Ooredoo Kuwait
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