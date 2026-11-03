Azerbaijan Arrests Murad Fetiyev, Wanted Internationally Over Separatist Activities (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Murad Fetiyev, who was wanted internationally for organizing separatist activities, has been arrested, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said.

As a result of ongoing operational and investigative measures conducted by the State Security Service, Murad Fetiyev, who had been placed on an international wanted list in 2025, was brought to Azerbaijan and placed under investigation.

It was established that Fetiyev, acting on instructions from radical centers controlled from abroad, had created various groups on social media with the aim of undermining Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and inciting national hatred and hostility. He recruited into these groups members of an ethnic minority living both abroad and in Azerbaijan who held extremist views.

He also organized the selection of individuals with particularly radical views from among the group members, the collection of information about key strategic facilities in Azerbaijan, and the issuance of explicit calls for terrorism.

Earlier, several members of the same criminal group were arrested and held criminally liable for preparing to attack a state-owned enterprise and take people hostage in an attempt to undermine Azerbaijan's defense capabilities and economic security.

Court proceedings have begun in the criminal case against Murad Fetiyev, who is charged under Article 214-2 (public calls for terrorism), Article 283-1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and hostility), and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.