Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Issues $29.4M In State-Registered Bonds
According to the notice, the fund issued 50,000 bonds, each with a nominal value of 1,000 manat ($588). The total nominal value of the bonds amounts to 50 million manat.
The securities were placed via a public offering and received state registration on October 12, 2026. The issuance has been assigned the state registration number AZ2116008684.
The Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund operates to develop the country's mortgage lending system, expand housing acquisition opportunities for the population, and improve access to financial resources for business entities. The Fund carries out the refinancing of mortgage loans, as well as the provision of guarantees and subsidies for business loans.
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