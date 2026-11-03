Kazakhstan's Rail Polypropylene Exports Fall 28.8% In Jan-Sept Argus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's railway exports of polypropylene (PP) fell by 47,100 tonnes year-on-year to 116,500 tonnes in January-September 2026, primarily due to an increase in road shipments of products manufactured by the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) plant, according to Argus, an international price reporting agency.

The agency noted that KPI remains Kazakhstan's largest polypropylene producer and exporter. The country's second producer, Neftekhim Ltd, mainly ships its products abroad by road.

Polypropylene supplies to Europe increased to 54,000 tonnes. Poland remained the largest buyer, although shipments to the country declined slightly. At the same time, supplies to Germany reached 7,400 tonnes and to France 4,900 tonnes. Shipments to both countries were routed through the port of St. Petersburg.

Railway exports to Türkiye declined to 32,500 tonnes as some shipments were shifted to road transport.

The sharpest decline was recorded in exports to China, which fell to 24,700 tonnes due to reduced production of transition grades of polypropylene. All exports to China were shipped through the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing.

KPI is Kazakhstan's first integrated gas-chemical complex for polypropylene production. The facility was commissioned in the Atyrau region in 2022. Its products are supplied to the domestic market and exported. The plant produced 248,400 tons of polypropylene in January-July 2026, up from 219,000 tons in the same period of 2025 and 150,000 tons in January-July 2024.