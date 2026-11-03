Kyrgyzstan's GDP Grows 11.1% In 2025 To $11.2B - Eni
Eni's data show that GDP has grown over the past decade from $6.7 billion in 2015 to $11.2 billion in 2025, apart from a dip in 2020.
According to the company, it rose to $7.9 billion in 2019, then fell to $7.4 billion in 2020. Growth resumed afterwards, with GDP reaching $7.8 billion in 2021, $8.5 billion in 2022, $9.2 billion in 2023, and $10.1 billion in 2024, before climbing to $11.2 billion in 2025.
Eni puts Kyrgyzstan's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2015–2025 at 5.3%. This implies growth of about 67% in constant-price terms over the decade.
The report also states that Kyrgyzstan's population reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, according to the report.
The population has also grown steadily over the past decade, from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then rose to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.
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