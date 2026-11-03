Aeries Technology To Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chief Executive Officer Ajay Khare to Host Investor Conference Call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) ("Aeries" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the second quarter of fiscal 2027, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Ajay Khare will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its business and strategic priorities.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free (US & Canada): 1-800-715-9871

US/International: 1-646-307-1963

Conference ID: 6494642

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) helps organizations worldwide create enterprise value through AI transformation and managed operations. Through its portfolio, including AxAI and AeriesOne, Aeries combines AI innovation, engineering expertise, business process knowledge, and managed global operations to help customers transform business functions and improve operational performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Aeries Technology, Inc.

Email: ...

A transcript of the conference call will be made available following the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at