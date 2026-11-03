Aeries Technology To Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results On November 5, 2026
NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) ("Aeries" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the second quarter of fiscal 2027, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Ajay Khare will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its business and strategic priorities.
Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free (US & Canada): 1-800-715-9871
US/International: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 6494642
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) helps organizations worldwide create enterprise value through AI transformation and managed operations. Through its portfolio, including AxAI and AeriesOne, Aeries combines AI innovation, engineering expertise, business process knowledge, and managed global operations to help customers transform business functions and improve operational performance.Founded in 2012, Aeries serves global enterprises through delivery centers in India and Mexico. For more information, visit
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Aeries Technology, Inc.
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