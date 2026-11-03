Bond Announces Strategic Financial Realignment, Converting Approximately $15 Million Of Debt And Preferred Stock Into Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Realignment removes approximately $3.7 million of loan payments scheduled for 2027, ends cash dividends on preferred stock and keeps 100% of new capital in the business

Transactions eliminate approximately 90% of Bond's stockholders' deficit and bring the company within striking distance of full Nasdaq compliance

Existing institutional investor commits up to $10 million at $2.75 per share, a premium to market

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced a strategic financial realignment that converts approximately $15 million of debt and preferred stock into equity, eliminating most of Bond's outstanding debt. The realignment ends the loan payments and cash dividends attached to those securities, extinguishes approximately 380,000 warrants and removes the requirement that 25%-35% of new capital go to redeem preferred stock. It also positions Bond to regain full compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. In addition, Ascent Partners Fund LLC (“Ascent”), one of Bond's largest institutional investors, has agreed to invest up to $10 million in Bond common stock at $2.75 per share, a 23% premium to the closing price on October 30, 2026.

“We believe this realignment marks a turning point for Bond,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond.“These transactions address several of the principal financial concerns that have weighed on our company. By converting our debt and preferred stock into equity, we remove approximately $3.7 million of loan payments due next year, we no longer owe cash dividends on our preferred stock, and the new capital we raise can go to the business. Ascent is an existing investor with substantial familiarity with our business, our technology and our prospects, and its willingness to commit additional capital at a premium to the market price is particularly meaningful to us.”

Key Elements of the Strategic Financial Realignment



Elimination of outstanding debt. Eastward Fund Management, LLC (“Eastward”), Bond's longtime lender, has agreed to convert the approximately $7.9 million outstanding under its loan facility, including accrued interest, into newly structured Series G Preferred Stock. Upon completion, the loan facility will be satisfied in full, leaving Bond with no outstanding secured debt. This removes approximately $3.7 million of loan payments that were scheduled for 2027.

Preferred stock converted to permanent equity. Ascent has agreed to exchange its existing Series C, Series D and Series G Preferred Stock, carried at approximately $6.8 million, to permanent equity in the form of newly structured Series G Preferred Stock and waive the accumulated dividend of $0.5 million, removing the cash redemption obligations attached to the existing preferred.

No more cash dividends. Dividends on the new preferred stock will accrue and become payable only upon conversion, in shares of common stock, ending approximately $0.7 million a year of cash dividends on the existing preferred.

New capital stays in the business. The requirement to use 25%-35% of the net proceeds of future financings to redeem Series G Preferred Stock will be eliminated, so Bond can keep the proceeds of the PIPE and future financings for operations and growth. On the full $10 million PIPE, that requirement would otherwise have directed approximately $2.5 million of the proceeds to redeeming preferred stock.

Reduced overhang. Approximately 380,000 outstanding warrants will be extinguished, and shares issued upon conversion will be subject to leak-out provisions limiting sales to 10%-17% of trading volume during any trading day. Up to $10 million of new equity capital at a premium to market. Ascent has agreed to purchase up to $10 million of Bond common stock at $2.75 per share. Ascent funded an initial $250,000 on November 3, 2025, with up to $9.75 million in additional capital available subject to the terms of the definitive agreement, as described in Bond's Form 8-K.

Progress Toward Full Nasdaq Compliance

In July 2026, Bond received notices from Nasdaq regarding the minimum bid price, market value of publicly held shares and market value of listed securities requirements applicable to its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, with a deadline of January 11, 2027 to regain compliance.

Since the effective date of its 1-for-20 reverse stock split on October 19, 2026, Bond's common stock has maintained a closing bid price above $1.00 per share on each trading day. Accordingly, the Company received formal notification from Nasdaq on November 2, 2026, confirming that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and that the matter is now closed.

Furthermore, the strategic financial realignment eliminates approximately 90% of Bond's stockholders' deficit of approximately $15.3 million as of September 30, 2026. With approximately $500,000 of additional equity capital, which may come from the PIPE, and other steps the company is working on, Bond expects to reach the $2.5 million of stockholders' equity required under the Nasdaq Capital Market's stockholders' equity standard and intends to seek a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, with a targeted completion during the fourth quarter.

A Stronger Foundation for Growth

Since its founding, Bond has invested more than $100 million in its proprietary technology, global security operations and the infrastructure required to deliver Preventative Personal Security at scale. Its platform has supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including more than 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions, across 28 countries. Its services have been adopted by leading multinational corporations and are increasingly offered by cities to their employees and residents. An independent return-on-investment study by a Big Four accounting firm estimated that Bond generates approximately $181 in annual economic benefit per employee at current adoption levels, rising to approximately $280 as adoption increases.

“Our mission and the value of our platform have not changed,” Mr. Kempel continued.“What is changing is our financial foundation. We expect to emerge from this realignment with minimal debt, with far lower cash financing obligations and a clear path toward full Nasdaq compliance. With our technology operationally proven, more than 10,000 emergency interventions and independent economic validation of our value proposition, we believe Bond is positioned to move beyond early adopters and serve the broader enterprise and municipal markets. Our priority now is to turn this foundation into accelerated commercial adoption, recurring subscription revenue growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisor to Bond in connection with the transactions. Additional details, including the definitive agreements, financing conditions, conversion terms, potential share issuance and applicable restrictions, are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Bond filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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