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Whether a straight wedding band sits flush depends on the engagement ring's setting height and the clearance beneath its center stone.

A gap can be closed by shaping the band to follow the setting or by raising the setting while the engagement ring is still in design, and both are easier to settle in CAD than in metal. Custom orders at Merry Richards Jewelers typically take three to four weeks, so couples ordering a band for an existing ring should start about two months before the wedding. Oak Brook, IL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to 90% of couples married in 2025 customized their engagement ring in some way, according to The Knot Worldwide's 2026 Real Weddings Study.* When the wedding band comes later, it has to fit a ring that started as a custom design. Merry Richards Jewelers, a family-owned, full-service jeweler serving the Chicago area since 1985, has set out what decides the fit in its guide to designing custom engagement and wedding ring sets in Oak Brook who already have the engagement ring on the hand. “It doesn't matter to us if it's a $500 band or a two-carat ring. It's the ring our customers are going to wear every day, so we treat it the same way. Try the two on together and look from the side, not just the top. If you see a gap, that's an easy thing for us to fix while it's still a drawing. Once it's cast, it's a lot harder to change,” said Scott Cheng, Vice President of Merry Richards Jewelers and a graduate gemologist. Which engagement ring settings leave a gap under a straight wedding band? A straight wedding band sits flush only when the engagement ring has clear space beneath its center stone. Tall prongs and cathedral arches usually leave that room, so a plain band or a pavé band can slide underneath a solitaire or a cathedral ring. Low settings take it away: a halo set close to the finger or a low-set bezel that wraps the stone. Against any of them, a straight band pushes outward and tilts. The test is the side view. Two rings that look fine from above can sit apart when you view them from the side. Even a millimeter of space lets the band catch on clothing and rub against the engagement ring's shank. How does a jeweler make a wedding band fit an engagement ring? A jeweler can address the fit between a wedding band and an engagement ring in one of three ways, and which one applies depends on whether the engagement ring has already been cast.

Fix What the jeweler does What it solves When it applies Shape the band Cuts a contour or notch into the band so it follows the setting with no gap A gap under a finished ring The engagement ring is already cast Raise the setting Lifts the setting in CAD so a straight band slides underneath A gap, before it exists The engagement ring has not been cast Join the rings Welds the two cast rings into one piece Rings that spin or drift apart Both rings are cast and the couple wants them fixed together





What should couples check before approving a custom ring set in Oak Brook?

Five details decide whether a custom set wears well, and all of them are easier to settle before the CAD design is approved.

Spacing: Decide whether the band should touch the engagement ring or sit a little apart from it, and have the jeweler write that into the CAD approval.

Width: Try a few sample widths on the hand next to the engagement ring before choosing one. A wider band changes the look of the whole set.

Metal and karat: Match the band to the engagement ring's metal and karat. 14-karat gold is 58.3 percent pure gold and 18-karat is 75 percent, so two yellow gold rings of different karat can differ slightly in shade. White gold gets its bright finish from rhodium plating, which wears over time and needs refreshing.

Size: Size the band with the engagement ring on, because two rings take more room on the finger than one. A band with stones all the way around is harder to resize, so settle the size before ordering one.

Paperwork: For a diamond band, the receipt should state whether each stone is a natural diamond or a lab-grown diamond. Lab-grown center stones were in 61 percent of engagement rings bought by couples married in 2025, according to The Knot Worldwide's 2026 Real Weddings Study. Merry Richards Jewelers offers both for custom engagement ring and the bands made to fit them.

How early should a wedding band be ordered for an existing engagement ring in Oak Brook?

Custom orders at Merry Richards Jewelers typically take three to four weeks, depending on difficulty, and rings started in the 3D engagement ring builder typically take about three weeks. Engraving is best done once the size is final, since resizing can distort lettering near the cut. Starting about two months before the wedding leaves room for the build, a final sizing check with both rings on and engraving.

Common Questions About Fitting a Wedding Band to a Custom Engagement Ring

Question: Where can I purchase a custom wedding band that fits my engagement ring near Oak Brook?

Answer: Look for a jeweler that designs the band in CAD against the actual engagement ring rather than fitting a stock band to it. The jeweler measures the setting and draws the band to follow it. The couple approves the design before casting. Couples in the Oak Brook area can have this done at Merry Richards Jewelers, where graduate gemologists are on staff and work with couples on the design.

Question: Where can I buy a custom bridal set near Oak Brook?

Answer: Merry Richards Jewelers in Oakbrook Terrace, on the street that borders Oak Brook, designs custom bridal sets that pair the engagement ring with a matching wedding band, and trio sets that add the second partner's band. The rings are designed together in CAD so the band is shaped to the setting from the start, and custom work is backed by a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee.

Question: Does a halo engagement ring need a curved wedding band?

Answer: No, not every halo does. A halo that sits high on the finger, or one with space built in beneath it, usually takes a straight band. A halo set low to the finger, or a wide halo around an oval, pear or marquise stone, often does not, because the straight band hits the edge of the halo and tilts outward. A contoured band cut to the halo's outline fixes that, and so does raising the setting slightly if the ring is still in CAD. Merry Richards Jewelers checks both rings in profile before casting either one.

Question: Can a jeweler near Oak Brook design a matching engagement ring and wedding band set?

Answer: Yes. The engagement ring and wedding band can be designed together in CAD so the couple sees both rings side by side before anything is made.

Question: Can a custom wedding band be made for a cathedral setting engagement ring near Hinsdale or Oak Brook?

Answer: Yes. A cathedral setting holds the stone high on arches, so a straight band usually fits flush beneath it without any shaping. If the arches sit low enough to push the band outward, the jeweler contours the band to follow them.

Source:

*The Knot Worldwide 2026 Real Weddings Study

About Merry Richards Jewelers

Merry Richards Jewelers is a family-owned, full-service jeweler serving the Chicago area since 1985. Known for exceptional custom jewelry, diamonds, rare gemstones, and fine jewelry, Merry Richards combines expert knowledge with personalized service to help clients make confident decisions about pieces that matter for generations. Our approach is rooted in education, craftsmanship, and luxury without pressure-giving every client the time, attention, and honest guidance they deserve, regardless of their budget or level of jewelry knowledge. From designing one-of-a-kind pieces and selecting exceptional diamonds and gemstones to jewelry repairs, restoration, appraisals, and insurance replacements, our experienced team provides comprehensive expertise under one roof. Generations of customers have trusted Merry Richards Jewelers not simply for what we sell, but for the relationships we build and the care we provide long after a purchase. Located in Oak Brook, Illinois, Merry Richards continues its commitment to exceptional jewelry, exceptional craftsmanship, and exceptional personal service.

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