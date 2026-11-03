Innventure To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 12, 2026
The event will be webcast live via our investor relations website or via this link.
A replay of the event webcast will be made available on Innventure's Investor Relations website following the call.
About Innventure
Innventure (NASDAQ: INV) builds and scales the companies that it has founded as they commercialize new technologies. Innventure is focused on preserving and maximizing the value of its operating company interests for shareholders through disciplined capital allocation, focused execution, strong governance, and strategic initiatives. Learn more at innventure.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications
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Media Contact: Stephanie Knight, Solebury Strategic Communications
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