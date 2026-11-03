Ispidermedia Enhances China GEO Solutions As AI Search Reshapes Brand Discovery In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With advanced GEO tools, expanded practical experience and established China PR expertise, iSpiderMedia strengthens its services to help international brands improve their visibility across China's growing AI search ecosystem.

Shanghai, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpiderMedia, a China marketing and public relations agency led by a Chinese and German team, has announced enhancements to its China Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services. The upgrade focuses on advanced AI search analysis tools, refined content optimization methods and closer integration with the agency's established China PR and digital marketing capabilities.









The announcement comes as generative AI becomes an increasingly important part of China's digital landscape. According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), China had more than 700 million generative AI users by June 2026, with adoption exceeding 50%. The report also found that 76% of generative AI users use these tools to answer questions, highlighting the growing role of AI in information discovery.

"As Chinese consumers and business professionals increasingly use AI platforms to research products, compare solutions and find information, brands face a new challenge: being visible not only in traditional search results, but also in answers generated by artificial intelligence," said Helence Zhang, Co-founder of iSpiderMedia.

Through its enhanced China GEO services, iSpiderMedia aims to help international companies adapt to this change, strengthen their digital presence and improve how their brands are represented in AI search results.

AI Search Is Changing How Chinese Consumers Discover Brands

In China, AI platforms such as DeepSeek, Doubao and Tencent Yuanbao are becoming another important channel for information discovery.

Rather than browsing multiple websites and apps, users can ask AI assistants questions about products, brands, industry solutions and service providers. Depending on the platform and query, AI systems may combine information from different sources into direct answers, including comparisons, explanations and recommendations.

This shift creates both opportunities and challenges for companies operating in China. A brand may have a strong website and active social media accounts, yet still have limited visibility when potential customers ask AI platforms relevant questions.

iSpiderMedia Strengthens Its China GEO Capabilities

To respond to these changes, iSpiderMedia has further developed its GEO capabilities, combining advanced analysis tools and optimization methods with its experience in China marketing, content creation and media relations.

The enhanced service focuses on three key areas:

AI Search Visibility Analysis

Understanding how a brand appears in AI-generated answers is an important starting point. GEO analysis helps identify whether a brand is mentioned, how it is described, which competitors appear alongside it and where opportunities for improvement exist.

GEO Optimization Strategy

Content plays a central role in GEO, as AI systems rely on accessible information to generate answers and, where supported, reference external sources. The quality, relevance and credibility of a brand's digital content can influence how its products, services and expertise are understood and represented.

iSpiderMedia develops localized GEO strategies based on the characteristics of different AI platforms, target audiences and information sources. The approach connects content optimization with brand websites, social media, PR and other relevant digital channels to strengthen a brand's overall information presence.

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement

AI search results can change as platforms update their models and information sources. Regular monitoring helps brands understand their current visibility, identify changes and adjust their communication strategies accordingly.

Combining GEO with Over a Decade of China PR & Communications Expertise

A key strength of iSpiderMedia's approach is its ability to connect emerging GEO practices with established public relations and content marketing expertise.

PR plays an important supporting role in GEO by helping brands build credible and consistent information across multiple online sources. Relevant media coverage, expert insights, authoritative industry content and reliable third party references can contribute to the information available to AI systems, particularly when they retrieve information from external sources.

This makes GEO more than a technical optimization exercise. High quality content, trusted media exposure and consistent brand messaging are important foundations for strengthening a brand's digital presence and supporting its visibility in AI generated answers.

iSpiderMedia's core team members bring more than 10 years of experience in China PR and content marketing, with established expertise in media relations, content development and strategic communications long before the emergence of GEO.

The agency's China media relations network covers more than 10,000 media outlets across industries, including leading national media, business and technology publications, and specialized industry websites. It also provides extensive access to China's influencer and key opinion leader (KOL) ecosystem across multiple sectors and platforms.

These resources enable iSpiderMedia to help brands develop high quality content, reach relevant media and influencers, and build broader visibility across China's digital landscape.

By combining its established PR and digital marketing expertise with enhanced GEO capabilities, iSpiderMedia offers international brands a more integrated approach to digital visibility in China, connecting AI search optimization with credible content, media coverage and broader brand communications.

Helping International Brands Prepare for the Next Stage of Digital Discovery

For international companies entering or expanding in China, GEO requires more than applying strategies developed for other markets. The challenges involve several important differences:

China's AI platforms, including DeepSeek, Doubao and Tencent Yuanbao, differ in their technologies, features and information sources. These differences require tailored GEO strategies rather than a single optimization approach.GEO extends beyond official brand websites. Visibility can also be influenced by information published across Chinese news media, industry publications, social media and other digital channels, making local content and media resources essential.Effective localization goes beyond translation. It requires culturally relevant messaging, accurate industry terminology and an understanding of China's regulatory and content compliance requirements.

With extensive experience in China's marketing and media landscape, iSpiderMedia understands these challenges. Since 2019, the agency has supported global brands including Unilever, Arla Foods Ingredients, Tata Consultancy Services and Tenable, as well as leading Chinese companies such as Haier, Yutong Group and Sangfor. Its work also includes five years of PR support for the Consulate General of Denmark in Shanghai and Food Nation at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), along with marketing and communications activities for Saudi Made in China.

Building on this experience, iSpiderMedia combines local market knowledge, media resources and enhanced GEO capabilities to help international brands navigate China's evolving AI ecosystem and connect AI search visibility with their broader business and communication goals.

About iSpiderMedia

iSpiderMedia is an international marketing and PR agency specializing in China marketing, public relations, digital marketing, social media, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and integrated communications.

Founded in 2019, the agency combines Chinese and European expertise to help international companies communicate effectively with audiences in China and support Chinese brands expanding into global markets.

Through its local market knowledge, media relationships and international experience, iSpiderMedia helps businesses build brand awareness, strengthen credibility and develop effective marketing communications.

For more information about iSpiderMedia's China GEO and marketing services, visit

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