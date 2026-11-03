Sunrun Doubles Puerto Rico Distributed Power Plant Participation As Grid Operator Calls On Home Batteries To Help Prevent Outages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 60,000 customers enrolled, Sunrun's distributed power plant has been activated daily for more than two weeks in a row this October to deliver critical power during island-wide energy shortfalls

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced that participation in its Puerto Rico distributed power plant has doubled to more than 60,000 customers, representing nearly 70,000 home batteries. The distributed power plant frequently and reliably delivers 45 megawatts of dispatchable power for four hours at a time, providing critical support to Puerto Rico's electric grid.

Since April, Sunrun has dispatched its power plant more than 60 times to help overcome severe energy shortfalls and prevent rolling blackouts. During an extended period of unseasonably hot temperatures this fall, Sunrun dispatched its home batteries to the grid for 18 consecutive days beginning October 13, demonstrating how thousands of home batteries can be coordinated into a flexible resource that delivers power when the grid is most stressed.

Sunrun's Puerto Rico distributed power plant has scaled rapidly since 2024, when approximately 4,000 customers were enrolled. Enrollment surged to more than 30,000 customers in 2025 and has since expanded to more than 60,000 today. Sunrun is the largest aggregator in Puerto Rico's Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) program.

Puerto Rico's electric utility operator, LUMA, said in June and again in July that energy from home batteries helped“maintain system stability and prevent outages that would have affected thousands of customers.” The public statements noted that LUMA“overcame generation shortfalls and avoided the previously announced load shedding.”

“What began in Puerto Rico out of necessity for family resilience has become a vital blueprint for the U.S. mainland, where severe weather and the proliferation of AI data centers are demanding new energy solutions,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“Sunrun is uniquely positioned to provide these solutions, whether to support a grid at its breaking point or to provide capacity for hyperscalers looking to come online.”

Sunrun's increased dispatching capacity in Puerto Rico comes after residents on the island experienced an average of 36 hours of power outages in 2025 that were not caused by major events-19% more than the previous year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. When severe weather is factored in, residents experienced an additional 23 hours of power interruptions.

Customers who participate in Sunrun's Puerto Rico distributed power plant choose how much energy to share, with most contributing a small portion of their total battery capacity. This approach ensures they retain ample reserve for personal backup power in the event of grid outages. Participants are financially compensated for the power they choose to share, while Sunrun generates recurring revenue by operating the distributed power plant.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the future performance and benefits of Sunrun's distributed power plants and Sunrun's opportunities to provide capacity to utilities, grid operators, and hyperscalers. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“continue,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“potential,”“will,”“may,”“could,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect Sunrun's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: battery availability and performance, and the timing, frequency, and need for dispatches during grid events; changes to the requirements, compensation, or availability of utility and grid operator programs, including in Puerto Rico; demand for distributed capacity from utilities and data center operators; and other risks described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Sunrun's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to Sunrun as of the date hereof, and Sunrun assumes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.