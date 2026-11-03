Intellia Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Nexiguran Ziclumeran (Nex-Z) Medical Congress Presentations



Presentation at AHA on Nov. 9 to highlight cardiac outcomes following a single dose of nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN with mixed phenotype from the Phase 1 clinical trial

Presentation at ISA on Nov. 18 to include up to four years of follow-up data in patients with ATTRv-PN

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced it will present new clinical data at two medical meetings in November. An analysis from the Phase 1 clinical trial of nex-z in hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) with mixed phenotype (i.e. cardiac involvement) will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6-9 in Chicago, Illinois. Long-term follow-up in patients with ATTRv-PN from the Phase 1 clinical trial will be presented at the International Society of Amyloidosis 2026 Symposium (ISA), taking place November 15-18 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

AHA Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Cardiac Outcomes Following a Single Dose of Nexiguran Ziclumeran in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy or Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Polyneuropathy: A Phase 1 Analysis

Type and Session: Moderated Digital Poster – Clinical Science Zone 2

Poster Number: #12

Date and Time: Monday, November 9, 11:13 a.m. CT

Presenter: Yousuf Razvi, MBChB BSc, National Amyloidosis Centre, UCL Division of Medicine, Royal Free Hospital, United Kingdom



ISA Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Long-Term Durability, Outcomes, and Safety of Nexiguran Ziclumeran Gene Editing in Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Polyneuropathy

Type and Session: E-Poster Session 13 - Treatments of ATTR

Poster Number: #156

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 18, 10:04 a.m. UYT

Presenter: Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, National Amyloidosis Centre, UCL Division of Medicine, Royal Free Hospital, United Kingdom



The presentations will be made available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of at the start of each respective session.



About Nex-z

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, nex-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and/or hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). Nex-z is designed to inactivate the TTR gene that encodes for the transthyretin (TTR) protein and is being investigated in MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2, Phase 3 clinical trials in ATTR-CM and ATTRv-PN, respectively. Nex-z has received an Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Commission. Intellia leads development and commercialization of nex-z as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

Transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, is a rare, progressive and fatal disease. Hereditary ATTR (ATTRv) amyloidosis occurs when a person is born with mutations in the TTR gene, which causes the liver to produce structurally abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein with a propensity to misfold. These damaged proteins build up as amyloid in the body, causing serious complications in multiple tissues, including the heart, nerves and digestive system. ATTRv amyloidosis predominantly manifests as polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), which can lead to nerve damage, or cardiomyopathy (ATTRv-CM), which can lead to heart failure. Some individuals without the genetic mutation produce non-mutated, or wild-type TTR proteins that become unstable over time, misfolding and aggregating in disease-causing amyloid deposits. This condition, called wild-type ATTR (ATTRwt) amyloidosis, primarily affects the heart. There are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide living with ATTRv amyloidosis and between 200,000 and 500,000 people with ATTRwt amyloidosis. Though there are several approved medications that are intended to stabilize TTR protein or slow its production, unmet needs still exist.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company's mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

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