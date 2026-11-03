Kaltura Selected By Israel's Ministry Of Education To Power Personalized AI Learning In K12 Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Students are now using Kaltura's Agentic Learning & Enablement platform for personalized STEM learning, combining conversational AI avatar tutors, interactive practice and insights for teachers

New York, New York, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that Israel's Ministry of Education has selected Kaltura as a technology provider for its 720 initiative, a national program to advance personalized learning in K–12 schools. Following the completion of teacher training and onboarding, classroom use of Kaltura's Agentic Learning & Enablement platform is now underway in an initial, one-year pilot across 20 schools serving approximately 2,000 students.

The 720 initiative's broader goal is to expand AI-powered personalized learning across schools, grade levels and subjects throughout Israel's K–12 education system. Its pilot deployments are intended to lay the groundwork for that expansion by combining pedagogy, artificial intelligence, professional development for educators and learning data. The program aims to tailor learning to each student's strengths, challenges, pace and goals, while helping teachers identify learning gaps, adapt instruction and focus on mentoring and individual guidance.

Within this broader initiative, Kaltura's initial pilot implementation focuses on seventh- and eighth-grade students studying STEM subjects - mathematics and science - during the 2026–2027 academic year, with English and other language studies planned as the next phase. The platform brings together conversational AI avatar tutors, personalized learning paths, interactive practice, assessment and progress tracking, supporting an ongoing learning journey within regular classroom instruction.

Personalized learning with conversational avatars and Dynamic UI

Kaltura's real-time conversational AI avatar tutors help students work through curriculum material, ask questions, practice concepts and receive guidance at their own pace. The classroom experience is available in Hebrew and Arabic, supporting personalized instruction across the participating schools.

Alongside the avatar conversation, Kaltura's Dynamic UI capabilities provide visual explanations, infographics, quizzes and interactive learning activities. The platform adapts explanations and practice to each student's needs and progress, combining conversation with visual and interactive experiences to support understanding.

Teachers receive a classroom-wide view of learning activity and individual progress through dedicated dashboards. These insights help educators identify concepts that require further attention, understand where students encounter difficulties and plan follow-up instruction. The platform supports teachers in guiding the learning process while giving students access to individual assistance during practice.

“Being selected by the Ministry and bringing our platform into classrooms serving thousands of students is an important commercial milestone for Kaltura,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura.“We are bringing together conversational avatars, personalized learning paths, interactive practice and progress tracking to support each student's learning journey, while giving teachers visibility into where their guidance can make a difference. This initiative also demonstrates how working with education systems can help us reach many schools through a coordinated program - a model we plan to develop with additional ministries and partner channels.”

Expanding through education systems and partner channels

The Ministry-led initiative illustrates how Kaltura can reach and serve multiple schools through a coordinated education program. Kaltura plans to build on this approach by pursuing relationships with ministries of education and education systems in additional countries, while developing further partner channels for its learning and enablement offerings. These relationships are intended to extend the company's reach across K–12 education, higher education and enterprise learning.

The classroom deployment also advances Kaltura's broader Agentic Learning & Enablement strategy: combining conversational interaction, personalized learning paths and progress measurement across different learning environments. Beyond schools, the company sees applications in university teaching and learning, employee onboarding and professional development, partner training and customer education.

The initiative builds on Kaltura's established work with educational institutions and enterprises. Kaltura's customer base includes more than 40% of U.S. R1 research universities and 30 U.S. Fortune 100 companies. Its technologies support teaching, training, communications and digital engagement through video learning, virtual classrooms, enterprise video and integrations with learning management systems. The classroom pilot extends that experience into integrated learning journeys that bring together personalized tutoring, interactive practice and progress measurement.

A video about Kaltura's classroom deployment is available here.

A demonstration of Kaltura's Agentic Learning & Enablement platform is available here.



About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Mira Marcus, PR......