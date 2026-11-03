Britecore Positioned As A Challenger In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Saas P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BriteCore positioned highest for Ability to Execute among Challengers and second-highest for Ability to Execute among all evaluated platforms

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-native core insurance solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that it has been positioned as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America.

The evaluation assessed vendors on their overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Among the 15 platforms evaluated, BriteCore was positioned highest for Ability to Execute in the Challengers quadrant and second-highest overall for Ability to Execute among all evaluated vendors. BriteCore believes this positioning reflects its commitment to delivering a modern, AI-embedded core platform that helps P&C insurers innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and adapt to changing business needs.

"Our position in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant is a strong reflection of the investments we've made in our platform and our ability to deliver meaningful innovation to insurers," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "Our focus has always been on helping insurers move faster without the cost and complexity of traditional core systems. By combining automated, continuous cloud delivery with AI embedded directly into insurance workflows and an open architecture built for agentic AI, we're helping insurers accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and compete more effectively."

BriteCore's cloud-native platform unifies policy administration, billing, claims, and digital capabilities, giving insurers the flexibility to launch products faster, streamline operations, and adapt to changing market demands. Unlike traditional core systems that require disruptive upgrades, BriteCore delivers automated, no-touch software releases every two weeks, keeping customers continuously current. The platform also combines purpose-built AI copilots embedded directly into insurance workflows with an open, MCP-enabled architecture designed to support the next generation of agentic AI.

To learn more about BriteCore and its cloud-native insurance platform, visit .

Gartner subscribers can access the 2026 GartnerR Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America by visiting gartner.com.

Gartner, Magic QuadrantTM for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, 14 September 2026

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About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today's digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Amede Hungerford BriteCore 925-997-0664...