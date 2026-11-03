Calcimedica To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica, Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "IR Events and Presentations " section of CalciMedica's IR website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company's pipeline includes two distinct CRAC channel inhibitor compounds: zegocractin, which is formulated for intravenous administration as AuxoraTM, and CM5480, which is designed for chronic oral dosing. Auxora has been evaluated in more than 350 patients and is being developed for pulmonary hypertension and acute pancreatitis, including a planned Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in PH and a planned Phase 2b trial in acute pancreatitis. CM5480 is also being developed for pulmonary hypertension, with an IND submission anticipated in mid-2027. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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