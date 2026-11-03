Global-E To Announce Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2026 On November 18, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), ), the leading global e-commerce enablement platform powering the world's most iconic brands, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Time: 8:00 AM ET United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Global-e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,500 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Contacts:

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

Global-e

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Press Contact:

Sarah Small

Headline Media

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