Alianza Appoints Neelam Sandhu As First Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic appointment brings deep technology and telecommunications industry expertise to accelerate Alianza Crux adoption and scale its two-sided ecosystem of service providers and conversational AI developers.

Pleasant Grove, Utah, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza, the leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, today announced the appointment of Neelam Sandhu as chief marketing and ecosystem officer. As the company's first CMO, Sandhu will help accelerate Alianza's next phase of growth as it expands beyond its communications platform business into the emerging era of AI-driven cognitive communications. The strategic appointment builds on Alianza's 17-year history of innovation, positioning the established market leader to bridge the gap between communications service provider and conversational AI developer communities.

Sandhu joins the company following the recent launch of Alianza CruxTM, a pioneering open platform connecting AI developers to the telecom networks that carry the world's conversations. Alianza Crux helps close the Telecom Intelligence Gap by orchestrating conversational AI inside the voice network instead of around it. Developers can build once and scale their solutions across multiple communications service providers (CSPs) and the conversations they carry.

Reporting directly to Alianza CEO Brian Beutler, Sandhu will join the company's executive leadership team, to lead Alianza's global brand, marketing, and communications strategy and be responsible for advancing both sides of the Alianza Crux ecosystem.

“Neelam brings a rare combination of global marketing leadership, customer-focused expertise, and developer ecosystem know-how, backed by a proven track record of delivering growth and transformation across the technology and telecommunications industries” said Beutler.“Her appointment as our first CMO reflects where Alianza is headed and our commitment to helping service providers and the conversational AI community capture their share of the biggest value creation event in the 150-year history of the telecommunications industry. I'm delighted to welcome her to the team as we accelerate Alianza Crux adoption and scale our global ecosystem.”

“I'm excited to join Alianza at this pivotal moment for the company and the industry,” said Sandhu.“AI is creating unprecedented opportunities for communications service providers, and conversational AI developers. Alianza Crux is uniquely positioned to unlock new value across both sides of the ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the team, our customers and our partners to help shape the era of cognitive communications.”

A technology and telecommunications industry leader, Sandhu most recently served as chief marketing & communications officer at Vonage, a subsidiary of Ericsson, where she led global marketing and communications across enterprise, partner, and developer markets. Previously, she held multiple executive roles at BlackBerry, including chief marketing officer, chief customer officer, and senior vice president of business operations. She has also served as executive advisor to companies across the technology and telecommunications industries and held several board and industry-wide leadership positions including board member of AFCEA DC, advising the U.S. Government on technology strategy, and chair of the AI industry consortium at the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, empowering service providers to transform networks and accelerate growth. Our modern architecture unifies infrastructure with orchestration to deliver high-value, AI-infused communication experiences across fixed and mobile communications networks. By bridging legacy systems with modern software-defined technologies, we enable providers to simplify operations, innovate faster, and monetize new opportunities in business and consumer voice - including extensibility with a broad ecosystem of AI developers. Trusted by more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries, Alianza's proven reliability, security, and scalability make us the strategic partner of choice for both service providers and developers in the era of Cognitive Communications. For more information, visit .

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Neelam Sandhu

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