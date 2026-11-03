Atsign Launches Edgeai To Securely Connect Autonomous Agents, Multi-Cloud Environments, Applications, Physical AI And Iot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on Atsign Platform, EdgeAI secures distributed systems with up to 88x higher encryption throughput on Intel Xeon processors and 60x on Intel Core Ultra processors, as reported in the collaborative solution brief

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced Atsign EdgeAI, a packaged solution that securely connects distributed systems across networks, helping organizations deploy them faster and at lower cost while reducing exposed attack surface. The solution is designed for Edge AI, Physical AI, IoT/OT, smart transportation, robotics, critical infrastructure and remote operations.

As attackers increasingly use AI to discover and exploit exposed infrastructure, keeping critical systems out of public reach is more important than ever. Atsign EdgeAI helps organizations eliminate that exposure while maintaining secure connectivity across distributed environments.

Atsign EdgeAI combines software running on devices, gateways, applications, and edge systems with Atsign Control Center, giving teams centralized visibility and control over distributed environments. Through Control Center, administrators can manage identity-based communication policies and use an identity-based Kill Switch to cut off or limit communications from compromised or misbehaving devices, applications, or AI agents, without waiting for firewall changes or network reconfiguration.

Aparna Rayasam, CEO of Atsign, said:“Getting a pilot up and running is one thing. Scaling it across dozens or hundreds of sites, each with different networks and security requirements, is where things get difficult. We built Atsign EdgeAI to make those deployments simpler and more secure, without forcing companies to expose internal systems or rework their networks at every location.”



For enterprises, Atsign EdgeAI also helps:



Simplify deployments across different networks: Connect distributed systems without redesigning network configurations for every location.

Strengthen identity-based security: Control which devices, applications, and AI agents can communicate, rather than relying on IP addresses or network location. Protect sensitive data across networks: Keep communications encrypted end to end, even when data travels through third-party infrastructure.



Hardware-Backed Security with Intel

Working with Intel, Atsign is addressing a major challenge in Edge AI: protecting communications between autonomous systems without sacrificing performance. Together, the companies have published a Smart Transportation Solution Brief that details how Atsign's secure agent-to-agent communications work with Intel's hardware-backed security capabilities, including encryption acceleration, hardware-backed key generation, and protected key storage.

Testing conducted by Atsign demonstrated up to 60x higher encryption throughput on Intel Core Ultra processors (reaching 6 Gbps) and up to 88x on Intel Xeon processors (reaching 5 Gbps), compared with software-only encryption baselines of approximately 100 Mbps and 57 Mbps, respectively. The results demonstrate how hardware crypto acceleration can help make secure communications practical for distributed Edge environments with Agentic AI solutions.

Renu Navale, VP and GM Health Cities Division, Edge Computing Group, Intel said:“Edge AI deployments only deliver value if organizations can trust and scale them. With Intel hardware-backed security and encryption acceleration, customers can protect communications between autonomous systems without slowing them down. That means stronger security, faster rollouts, and the confidence to scale Edge AI across cities, transportation networks, and critical infrastructure.”

Atsign will showcase EdgeAI at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, November 3–5, within Intel's booth, Stand 151, in the USA Pavilion.

Atsign EdgeAI is built on Atsign Platform, the shared technology foundation behind Atsign solutions. Atsign Platform is a zero-trust networking fabric that provides secure connectivity, keeps protected systems from being publicly exposed, protects data end to end, and gives organizations policy-based control over which participants may communicate. Customers benefit from the capabilities of Atsign Platform through packaged solutions such as Atsign EdgeAI, or embed its capabilities in applications, devices and AI agents using Atsign SDKs and AI Architect.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Atsign

Atsign helps enterprises securely connect and control distributed systems across different networks. Its platform and packaged solutions make those systems faster to deploy and easier to operate while reducing exposed attack surface and protecting data.

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