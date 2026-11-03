Thinkers50 Names Seramount President Subha Barry To Its 2026 Leaders50 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honor recognizes Barry's leadership of Seramount, a global talent services firm that helps organizations align business priorities with workplace culture

Washington, DC, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinkers50 has named Subha Barry, president of Seramount, to its 2026 Leaders50, a group of 50 leaders worldwide recognized for organizational impact, economic contribution, social purpose, and commitment to developing people. Barry joins a group of honorees that includes Mary Barra of General Motors, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Francine Katsoudas of Cisco.

Nominations for the biennial list come only from Thinkers50 Ranked Thinkers and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients-the scholars, authors, and experts who shape management and leadership thinking. Thinkers50 recognized the 2026 honorees at its London Summit and Leaders50 Awards Gala on November 2.

“This recognition has my name on it, but it reflects the meaningful work that our team does every day to help leaders with workforce strategy and change management so their organizations and people can succeed,” said Barry.“For decades, Seramount has guided employers through the shifts that have redefined how we work, and I am honored to build on that legacy as we prepare our partners for what's next.”

Under Barry's leadership, Seramount has strengthened its advisory partnership model for chief human resources officers (CHROs) and their teams. SeramountHR and SeramountCulture draw on Seramount's more than 40 years of research and data to provide practical guidance on workforce and culture priorities. Seramount advisors work alongside partners to assess challenges, identify next steps, and implement solutions. Seramount calls this human-centered, research-guided approach“advisory in practice.”

Seramount's two advisory partnerships share the same model but serve different leaders:



SeramountHR advises CHROs and their teams on enterprise workforce strategy, leadership capacity, talent flow and skills, and organizational transformation. SeramountCulture helps culture leaders measure and improve the employee experience, build more adaptable organizations, and make the case for these priorities to the C-suite.

“Subha understands the complex problems HR leaders face and the impact their decisions have on people,” said Steve Pemberton, head of SeramountHR.“She has pushed us to evolve our products and services to help companies advance business priorities while keeping their employees at the center.”

Before joining Seramount, Barry spent more than 20 years at Merrill Lynch and held senior leadership roles at Freddie Mac.

View the complete 2026 Leaders50 list at thinkers50.com/leaders50.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic advisory partner to HR and employee experience leaders, helping them anticipate change, set priorities, make smarter decisions, and put plans into practice. For more than 40 years, Seramount has guided employers through the shifts that have redefined how we work. From emerging talent to the C-suite, we strengthen the leadership, culture, and skills that prepare a workforce for what's next. Drawing on original research and insights from our work with more than 600 global partners, we help organizations align workforce strategy with business goals to drive performance.

CONTACT: Ashleigh Murray Seramount 202-266-6959...