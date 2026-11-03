ABM Announces AACON-Ravenvolt JV Selection By U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers For Energy Resilience Microgrid At White Sands Missile Range

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project will integrate solar, battery storage, and on-site generation to strengthen mission readiness amid grid outages and other disruptions







LOUISVILLE, Ky. and NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, in coordination with joint venture partner AACON General Contractors, today announced that AACON-RavenVolt JV, LLC has been awarded a construction contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District to construct an advanced microgrid at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. RavenVolt is ABM's energy solutions subsidiary.

Awarded under the Department of Defense's Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP), the project will combine solar power, battery energy storage, on-site backup generation, and advanced controls to safeguard mission-critical military operations against external grid outages, extreme weather events, and other power disruptions.

“Reliable power is fundamental to mission readiness, and critical military installations require robust, modern infrastructure to guarantee continuous operation,” said Mark Hawkinson, President, Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions, ABM.“Through the combined strengths of AACON General Contractors and RavenVolt, the AACON-RavenVolt joint venture is proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to deliver a resilient power system engineered to sustain White Sands Missile Range when the commercial grid cannot.”

Constructed under a Design-Bid-Build framework, the secure feeder-level microgrid will integrate a carport-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) array, a high-capacity battery energy storage system (BESS), dispatchable on-site generators, and an intelligent microgrid control system. Working as a single, coordinated system, these distributed energy assets will allow the installation to seamlessly island, reduce dependence on the local utility grid, and provide redundant power to vital cantonment area facilities. The scope also includes new electrical distribution lines, fiber optic communications, and security infrastructure.

The White Sands Missile Range award demonstrates AACON-RavenVolt JV, LLC's specialized capability in delivering complex federal energy resilience and mission-critical infrastructure projects.

About AACON-RavenVolt JV, LLC

AACON-RavenVolt JV, LLC is a Small Business joint venture combining the federal general contracting experience of AACON General Contractors (Louisville, KY) with the turnkey microgrid and distributed energy engineering expertise of RavenVolt, a subsidiary of ABM. The partnership provides federal agencies with dependable, end-to-end energy resilience and infrastructure construction capabilities.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience. ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at