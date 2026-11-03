Urogen Pharma To Present At The Guggenheim Securities 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that management will present at the Guggenheim Securities 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, to take place November 9-11, 2026. Presentation Details

Date / Time: November 10, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Location: Boston, MA Webcast Link: here

The webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen's corporate website, under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and UroGen's second product is approved for adult patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Both products are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

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INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

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609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

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609-460-3566 ext. 1083