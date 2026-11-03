Melissa Enhances Global Address Verification With Address Suggestions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New beta feature helps businesses recover more valid addresses at point of entry; on-demand webinar walks through setup and a live demo

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A missing suite number or a misspelled street can derail an online checkout, leaving the customer to decipher and correct the issue themselves or, more likely, abandon their cart entirely. Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management, today announced Address Suggestions, a new beta capability in Melissa Global Address Verification (GAV) designed to alleviate this problem. When an address can't be fully verified, Address Suggestions returns up to 50 ranked, standardized candidate addresses, allowing the user to select the right one.



“Verification is great at telling you an address has a problem. It doesn't necessarily give you the fix,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer, Melissa.“Melissa Address Suggestions closes that gap, returning actionable options for user selection to keep the transaction on track.”



Address Suggestions is built for single-record, real-time use cases like web forms, checkout, and CRM data entry. It can be activated with a single setting in the GAV API to target the scenarios that most often leave users stuck during the data input process.



For users, alternative suggestions are not applied automatically. Instead, the original input is kept visible, presenting suggestions as optional, and allowing the user to make the final selection. This results in cleaner data at the point of entry via simple, intuitive customer control. For data managers, clear result codes tell the application whether suggestions were generated. When none are available, the original verification result is preserved, so existing workflows keep running as before.



Address Suggestions is available now in beta for supported countries, with coverage, ranking, behavior, and performance expected to evolve during the beta. The most current list of supported countries and implementation details is available in the developer documentation.



To see the feature in action, watch the on-demand webinar Recover More Valid Addresses at the Point of Entry: Address Suggestions in Melissa Global Address Verification, presented by Melissa Solutions Engineer Nathan Gurnee. Developers can enable it with a single API setting and review best practices, examples, and result codes here.



To connect with members of Melissa's data quality team, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 250+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with offices across four continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa

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+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPowered Inc. for Melissa

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+1-877-794-6777