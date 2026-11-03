City Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming November Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Presentation: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. GMT

Location: London, England

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the“News & Events” page within the Investors section of the City Therapeutics' website at investors.citytx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days.

About City Therapeutics

City Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, with the aim of delivering meaningful and durable benefits for patients in need. City's lead development programs are CITY-FXI for thromboembolic diseases, CITY-RBP4 for Stargardt disease and other retinal diseases, and CITY-TFR2 for anemia associated with chronic diseases. The City Platform is the engine behind every therapeutic the company develops and integrates deep expertise in trigger engineering, including proprietary cityRNA triggers designed to address limitations of conventional RNAi approaches, tissue-selective delivery, and genetics-driven target selection. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Bluesky.

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

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