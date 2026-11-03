Dataprana Announces New Brand Identity As It Advances Its Digital Infrastructure Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataprana (“the Company”) has announced the launch of its new brand identity, highlighting its expanding role in the digital infrastructure landscape. Dataprana is reinforcing its position in advancing data center development through a power-first approach to site selection, efficient speed-to-market execution, and scalable solutions designed to support the growing needs of the AI economy. As part of this transition, the company is also redeveloping its corporate website, with the new site expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The refreshed brand identity retains Dataprana's familiar green-toned color palette, with subtle changes to the signature arrow symbol which remains central to its logo. The arrow intentionally maintains its upward direction, signifying the company's continuous growth path and commitment to evolving within a dynamic industry.









But the updated logo and branding are more than just a facelift – the brand identity is representative of Dataprana's growth and evolution while honoring the foundation that started it all.

“As demand for AI infrastructure grows, power remains one of the industry's most critical challenges. At Dataprana, we're focused on solving for power first, helping bring AI factories to market on industry-leading timelines. Our refreshed brand identity reflects this commitment and our ambition to play a leading role in delivering the digital infrastructure needed to support the next generation of AI compute.”

- Arseniy Grusha, Dataprana Founder & CEO



Since its founding in 2023, Dataprana has demonstrated that its expertise in power strategy is highly transferable; from owning end to end solutions for cryptocurrency operations, where securing reliable power, maintaining uptime, and deploying projects under real-world constraints are critical functions, this expertise now continues to underpin the company's approach to AI infrastructure.

As Dataprana expands into additional power markets, with a nearly 1 GW AI-ready site pipeline across the United States, its refreshed brand identity doesn't signify a new era for the company, but rather marks the natural progression of its expansion strategy.

To learn more about the company's energized pipeline and partnership opportunities, visit dataprana.io.

About Dataprana

Dataprana is a power-first data center developer enabling the fastest path from site selection to operational compute.

Our approach starts with powered land: securing parcels, locking in energization, and delivering sites suitable for the density modern workloads demand.

Data Center Infrastructure for the AI Era:



Power-first: Prioritizing power availability early in the site selection process.

Speed to market: Helping AI infrastructure projects progress from site selection to operational compute on accelerated timelines. Strategic execution: Integrating land, power, permitting, and development expertise. Owning the full cycle.





Dataprana Media Contact:

Kristina Karupovic

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .