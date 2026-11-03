Skilled Trades College Hosts Live Men's Performance Mindset Event With UFC Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian UFC fighters Mike Malott, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Cody Chovancek and Charles Jourdain join mental performance coach Danny Patterson for BUILT STRONG, livestreamed to all six STC campuses across Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skilled Trades College (STC), with the support of UFC, is bringing some of Canada's top MMA athletes together with the next generation of tradespeople to share the mindset it takes to perform at the highest level. Taking place November 25, 2026, at STC's flagship campus in Vaughan, BUILT STRONG focuses on confidence, resilience and performing under pressure, and anchors the college's month-long men's mental health campaign.

STC's students are predominantly young men preparing for careers in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, gas and construction trades, where staying focused and composed under pressure is part of the job. The same mental skills that carry fighters through camp and into the cage help tradespeople master their craft, build their careers and handle whatever the job throws at them.

"As a father of three sons, I've spent a lot of time thinking about the opportunities available to the next generation of young men. They need purpose, direction, and the confidence to build a future they can be proud of. BUILT STRONG is about more than learning a trade. It's about building stronger individuals, and having the support of UFC, an organization that shares our respect for hard work and discipline, makes that message even more powerful,” said Mike Di Donato, COO, Skilled Trades College.

The event will be led by Danny Patterson, mental performance coach to UFC welterweight Mike Malott. The program includes:



Mental performance session: Patterson opens with the tools elite fighters use to handle pressure, confidence, anxiety, failure and adversity, and how the same principles apply on the job site, in the classroom, and in life. Inside the Mind of a Fighter Q&A panel: Malott, Jasudavicius, Chovancek and Jourdain share the side of professional fighting fans rarely see, including fear, self-doubt, criticism and losing.

“People see the fight, but they don't see the work it takes to get there mentally,” said Malott.“Learning to stay composed, trust my preparation and bounce back from a bad day changed my career. Those same skills matter whether you're in the cage or on a job site, and I'm proud to share what's worked for me with the next generation of Canadian tradespeople.”

BUILT STRONG is part of STC's ongoing partnership with UFC, which supports Canadian fighters and uses sport to help the next generation build strong careers. The event takes place at STC's flagship campus at 290 Vaughan Valley Blvd., Vaughan, Ont. It is exclusive to STC students and will be livestreamed to every campus, with content from the day shared on STC's social media channels.

Strong hands build our world. Strong minds build our future. To follow the campaign, visit skilledtradescollege.ca/ and join the conversation with #STCBuiltStrong and #MensMentalAwarenessMonth.

About UFC

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Skilled Trades College of Canada

Founded in 2008, Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) is an established Ontario career college dedicated to preparing the next generation of skilled trades professionals. With more than 20,000 graduates across six campuses in Vaughan, Ajax, Oakville, Cambridge, Toronto East and Toronto West, STC delivers practical, hands-on training in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, gas technology and home renovation, led by experienced industry professionals. Its accelerated programs combine technical instruction with real-world experience, helping students build the skills and confidence for careers in industries essential to Ontario's economy.

Beyond the classroom, STC supports student development through industry partnerships and initiatives that promote confidence, resilience and personal growth, including relationships with UFC, RONA and Amazon Career Choice. For more information, visit

Contact Details

Name: Justine Preventis, Senior Manager, People and Culture, Skilled Trades College

Email:...

Phone: 1-905-264-1412 x 327