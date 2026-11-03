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Geron Corporation To Participate In The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference


Date: 2026-11-03 08:17:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investor section of Geron's website at .

About Geron
Geron is a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer. Because patients cannot wait, we approach our work with urgency, bringing together deep expertise in telomerase biology with patient perspectives and insights from clinical research and real-world care. Our medicine, RYTELO® (imetelstat), is approved in the United States and European Union for certain patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). Geron is a commercial-stage company with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Foster City, California. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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